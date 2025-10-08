Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, the financial institution specializing in Shari’a-compliant financial services and brokerage services, has announced the signing of a subscription agreement to acquire shares worth SAR 18 million in Automated Economy Holding Company, the sole owner of Automated Support for Financial Technology (commercially known as Sindbad.tech), which underscores Alkhabeer Capital’s commitment to advancing innovation in brokerage services.

Sindbad.tech is the first Saudi firm to be granted a fintech experimental permit by the Capital Market Authority to test robo-advisory services powered by artificial intelligence. The platform leverages AI to analyze data, provide investment advice, and manage portfolios instantly and on a personalized basis.

This investment will enable Alkhabeer Capital to launch a new generation of investment products and funds, in addition to customized portfolio management solutions, supported by this advanced technology. This will strengthen the Company’s ability to deliver cutting-edge investment services, enhance decision-making efficiency, and create added value for clients in a dynamic and fast-growing environment. Commenting on this milestone, Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, stated: “This investment is an extension of our innovation-driven strategy and reaffirms our commitment to supporting transformative technologies in asset management and brokerage. We believe that combining human expertise with advanced AI-powered solutions will allow us to design more efficient investment experiences that are closely aligned with the aspirations of our clients.”

Mohammed Agbawi, CEO of Automated Economy Holding Company, added: “We are witnessing the beginning of a new phase of growth through the addition of a strategic partner with deep expertise such as Alkhabeer Capital. Sindbad.Tech is proud to be the first Saudi company to obtain a fintech experimental permit which is the use of A.I. in advisory. This collaboration marks a turning point in the capital markets, as it will enable us to expand the scope of our AI-driven solutions and reach a broader base of investors through smart innovations that redefine the concept of wealth management.”

This investment reflects Alkhabeer Capital’s continued focus on innovation as a key growth driver and its commitment to leveraging global digital transformation trends in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 In the Financial Sector Development Program. It also contributes to the development of the asset management and brokerage sector while further strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional and international financial market.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is a premier asset management and investment firm in Saudi Arabia that is committed to supporting clients in achieving financial well-being. The firm offers a diverse range of world-class investment products and solutions, catering to investors, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Alkhabeer’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes innovative services that span Alternative Investments, Corporate Finance and Public Funds that adhere to Islamic Sharia principles, along with one of the Kingdom’s most innovative Brokerage Platforms. With a multitude of offerings and client relationships extending for numerous years, Alkhabeer has cemented itself as an innovative player and trusted partner for long-term value creation. In the span of 20 years since its inception, Alkhabeer has become one of the leading and most trusted asset managers in the Kingdom. Alkhabeer is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663.

Central to Alkhabeer's ethos is trust and a commitment to exceed expectations, provide access to desirable opportunities, and contribute to developing a responsible industry as it continues on its journey forward to being the financial partner of choice. Alkhabeer’s core values emphasize ethical integrity, teamwork, citizenship, passionate ownership and thought leadership.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private and public funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. Additionally, Alkhabeer Capital creates investment opportunities in the financial markets through private investment portfolio management services and provides advice on structuring entities and managing endowment wealth. Moreover, the Investment Banking Division provides dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

The brokerage management is tasked with structuring the brokerage business, serving clients, and delivering the latest and best technologies and trading tools through strategic partnerships. These efforts are designed to meet the needs of Sawa clients in the local market through various avenues, including the main or parallel financial market, the bond market, instruments and derivatives, as well as in international markets, such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, and international derivatives markets.

Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters is located in Jeddah on Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289, postal code 21362, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About Sindbad.Tech

Sindbad.Tech is an innovative financial technology firm specializing in investment management through artificial intelligence and advanced financial analytics, offering next-generation digital financial solutions. The company is dedicated to empowering investors to achieve their financial goals with efficiency, transparency, and security, while ensuring a seamless investment experience.

Sindbad.Tech’s portfolio offers pioneering solutions that include AI-powered investing that all in compliance with Shariah guidelines. What sets Sindbad.Tech apart are its unique features that make it a leading platform in the industry, such as capital protection, a stop-loss mechanism that provides investors with a safe way to mitigate market volatility, and The use of A.I. in advisory that enables swift and precise investment decisions free from human emotions. With these capabilities, Sindbad.Tech delivers a comprehensive investment experience that combines security, innovation, and efficiency, making it the ideal choice for anyone seeking smart and sustainable investing. Sindbad.Tech established as a limited liability company wholly owned by Automated Economy Holding Company, Sindbad.Tech is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia to operate as a financial market institution, including the provision of AI-driven investment advisory services. Guided by its core values of trust, integrity, innovation, teamwork, and passion for investment, Sindbad.Tech is committed to developing advanced financial technologies and positioning itself as the preferred financial partner for investors. The company strives to enhance transparency and accountability across the digital financial sector.

Headquartered in Riyadh, the company also has a branch in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

For more details on Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

