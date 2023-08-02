Abu Dhabi, UAE - IMKAN Properties, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, is delighted to announce the launch of the second phase of AlJurf Gardens. This distinctive residential community, nestled between the dynamic cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, offers a tranquil haven for those seeking a sanctuary from the bustling city life.

Situated in the serene coastal area of Ghantoot, AlJurf Gardens Phase 2 is a testament to IMKAN's dedication to creating soulful spaces that enhance the quality of life. The development, spanning 1.6 kilometers along the picturesque Arabian Gulf coastline, seamlessly blends with the natural environment, marking AlJurf Gardens as a unique destination for those seeking a balanced and harmonious living environment.

Soliman Hossameldin, Marketing Manager at Property Shop Investment, expressed his excitement about the project. He stated, "AlJurf Gardens Phase 2 is a perfect blend of luxury and nature. Our vision goes beyond just building homes; we aim to create a lifestyle that aligns with the modern needs of our clients. We are excited to be part of this transformative project that is reshaping the concept of community living in the UAE."

Following the overwhelming success of the first phase, AlJurf Gardens Phase 2 has been launched to cater to the increasing demand and growing popularity of the project. This phase introduces additional villas in the unique 'Rawya' and 'Rihal ' architectural styles, offering a variety of choices to end users and investors.

The 'Rawya' villas, are inspired by the rich tradition of modern Arabic homes in the region. Sharp angles and rectilinear volumes create the modern architectural language of this typology, while the natural stone finishings allow the villas to merge beautifully with the natural environment of AlJurf.

On the other hand, Rihal’s architectural language is fresh and modern, however, its facades find roots in Arabian design. The elevations’ clean volumes are accentuated by decorative screens, a modern take on the mashrabiya. The stone walls and pergolas draw the natural coastal atmosphere right into the home, for an added touch of seaside serenity.

AlJurf Gardens Phase 2 continues to prioritize providing residents with elevated lifestyle experiences. The community harmoniously merges the natural environment with contemporary and refined Arabian-inspired architecture. The development boasts an exceptional range of amenities, including a private marina, a private beach, and an expansive central park stretching across the community, complete with play areas and sports facilities.

-Ends-

About Property Shop Investment

Established in 2007, Property Shop Investment (PSI) is a pioneering force in the UAE's real estate industry. With a vast range of comprehensive services, a commitment to innovation, and an exceptional team of over 200 experts, PSI is uniquely positioned as the top real estate broker in Dubai.

For more information, please contact:

Soliman Hossameldin

Property Shop Investment

Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | Linked In