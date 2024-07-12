Consortium comprises Ajlan & Bros Group a leading multi-sector conglomerate, Buhur for Investment Company and the EDF Group

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– Aljomaih Energy & Water Company, a leading Saudi investor, developer and operator of utilities and infrastructure projects, along with its consortium members Ajlan & Bros Group, Buhur for Investment Company and the EDF Group, have announced the achievement of the Financial Close of the Taiba-2 and Qassim-2 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power projects, with a total capacity of 3.96 GW in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two projects have been financed through a combination of Equity Bridge Financing and Senior Debt, secured by Riyad Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank Saudi Fransi Bank, Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation (APICORP(, Saudi Investment Bank, Bank Al Jazira, Commercial Bank of Dubai and First Abu Dhabi Bank, for the approximate value of USD 3.9 Billion (equivalent to SAR 14.6 Billion). The financing will be instrumental in accelerating the development and deployment of the Taiba-2 and Qassim-2 projects, which will be the first two projects in KSA with a provision for Carbon Capture in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative. The projects will be equipped with the latest HL-class gas turbines from the German company Siemens, in combination with steam turbines and generators, which will generate approximately 2,000MW of electricity per project.

The Taiba-2 and Qassim-2 projects are part of the electricity sector projects in the Kingdom, overseen by the Ministry of Energy, in the sector’s journey towards achieving the goals of the optimal energy mix for electricity production (50% renewable energy and 50% energy produced from highly efficient gas-fired plants), and the displacement of liquid fuels of power plants and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 278 million tons annually by 2030, in alignment with the circular carbon economy approach.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr. Ibrahim Al Jomaih, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, said, “We are honoured to have been selected by the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) and the Ministry of Energy, KSA to act as Consortium Lead on the development of Taiba-2 and Qassim-2, the first Combined Cycle Gas Turbines with a provision for Carbon Capture, in the Kingdom. The successful achievement of Financial Close on these strategic projects is a testament to Aljomaih Energy & Water’s capabilities as a leading developer, for such vital projects, together with the collective expertise of our partners who are working as one team to deliver nearly 4 GW of decarbonized power capacity, to enhance the generation capabilities of the electrical network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - the largest electrical network in the Middle East and North Africa, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, by applying a circular carbon economy approach.”

"The Taiba-2 and Qassim-2 projects signify Ajlan & Bros Group's unwavering commitment to the region's business landscape and our dedication to advancing the utility sector," stated Mr. Ajlan Al-Ajlan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajlan & Bros Group. "This collaboration with Aljomaih Energy & Water and the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) aligns with our strategic vision and the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We are proud to contribute to these essential projects, which mark significant milestones in our shared mission to support the Kingdom's energy transition and sustainable development goals."

Mr. Mutlaq Alghwairi, Buhur for Investment Company Chairman stated: “As a Saudi company, we are grateful to be part of these mega projects, proudly achieving this remarkable milestone within the first year of Buhur operation. We would like to extend our gratitude for the efforts of Ministry of Energy and Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) and our consortium partners. Buhur for Investment Company affirms its commitment by its actions, to be implemented in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, confident of its capabilities within these mega-projects implementation and coming future opportunities”.

Beatrice Buffon, EDF Group Vice President in charge of the International Division and EDF Renewables Chairwoman and CEO, said: “We would like to thank the respective governmental authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in particular the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), for their trust in our consortium to develop, finance, build and operate the first Combined Cycles Gas Turbines (CCGT) in the Kingdom with a provision for Carbon Capture. Securing the financial close for the Taiba-2 and Qassim-2 thermal power plants, featuring a total power capacity of 3.96 GW, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. By integrating state-of the art innovative technology, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and reliability of power generation but also actively contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions. Together with our partners, we are proud to be at the forefront of pioneering projects driving a global energy transition and supporting the Kingdom's ambitious climate goals."

Achieving this important financing milestone by the consortium marks a significant step forward for the strategic electricity sector projects in the Kingdom that contribute to achieving its ambitious goals.

About Aljomaih Energy & Water Company

Established in 2007, Aljomaih Energy & Water is a leading Saudi investor, developer and operator of utilities and infrastructure projects with a global presence, and assets portfolio of 10 GW of Power projects and 700,000m3/day of Water projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Aljomaih Energy & Water is a subsidiary of Aljomaih Holding Company, a diversified conglomerate with a legacy spanning nearly 90 years, acting as a major player across key sectors including Investment & Joint Ventures, Automotive & Equipment, Financial Services, Consumer Goods, Energy & Water and Real Estate.

With four local and overseas offices and a rapidly expanding team of specialists, Aljomaih Energy & Water Company contributes to accelerating its mission to support the economic and social advancement of communities through the delivery of vital high-quality, sustainable energy and water projects.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jenwa

For general inquiries, please contact: info@jenwa.com

About Ajlan & Bros

Ajlan & Bros Group is one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a significant presence across more than 25 countries and 75 companies. With a diverse portfolio, Ajlan & Bros Group operates and invests in multiple industries. Employing over 15,000 people, the Group has established itself as a major player in the global market, with business across a variety of sectors including; Water, Power, Environment, Oil & Gas, Food Security, Facility Management, Logistics, Industrial Manufacturing, Real Estate, Textiles, Technology, Mining and Minerals, FMCG, Gaming, Financial Services, and Fintech.

About Buhur for Investment Company

Buhur for Investment Company is a newly established entity incorporated in 2020 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and started to penetrate the market in early 2023.

Buhur for Investment Company has the aim of structuring strategic alliances for developing sustainable, innovative and valuable achievements towards its growth.

Buhur for Investment Company, an affiliate of Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Contracting Company (MGC) with the shareholders of Buhur for Investment Company holding most of the shares of MGC, is committed to the excellence in investing, operating and developing projects in Water, Energy, Transportation, Infrastructure and Health sectors.

Find out more about Buhur for Investment Company on:

About the EDF Group (Électricité de France)

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers and generated consolidated sales of € 139.7 billion in 2023.

For more information: www.ksa.edf.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/edf-middleeast and https://www.linkedin.com/company/edf/

For media inquiries, please contact: alexandra.taleva@edf.com | +971 54 522 73 73