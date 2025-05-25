Aljar Development launches a high-end residential and hospitality project in East Cairo

In a bold new move, Aljar Development has unveiled its flagship project, Aljar British District, in collaboration with NHMC Group UK. This mixed-use urban development combines residential, hotel, commercial, administrative, and educational spaces, offering a seamless blend of luxury and modern living through comprehensive, state-of-the-art amenities.

Designed to elevate the standard of urban living, the development is being executed alongside a group of trusted partners to ensure it meets the highest standards of global quality.

The announcement was made during a high-profile event attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and celebrities from arts and sports fields, as well as leading journalists and media representatives.

Throughout the ceremony, Aljar Development highlighted the project’s key features and unique advantages, emphasizing its dedication to building innovative communities that improve quality of life while meeting the evolving demands of both local and international real estate markets.

Speaking about the project’s significance, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Mageed—Member of Parliament, Deputy Chairman of the Housing Committee, and founder of Aljar Development—described the Aljar British District as a groundbreaking shift in the concept of integrated residential and hospitality communities.

Dr. Abdel Mageed highlighted that this is the first project of its kind to seamlessly combine luxury living with world-class medical and educational services within a fully integrated urban environment.

He further explained that the development features a variety of luxurious residential units designed to meet diverse client needs, alongside a specialized medical city spanning over 24 acres, which accounts for approximately 35% of the total project area. This medical city is being developed by the UK-based company NHMC.

Dr. Abdel Mageed added, "We have carefully selected a strategic and prime location for the project in East Cairo, one of the fastest-growing and most promising areas in the Egyptian real estate market. The site offers easy access via major roads and highways, boosting the project's investment potential while providing residents with a comfortable and private living experience."

He also revealed that Aljar British District is situated directly on Suez Road, opposite the Open Air Mall in Madinaty. The project is just minutes from the New Administrative Capital and Cairo International Airport, underscoring its smart, accessible location. Additionally, it is conveniently close to major residential communities, educational institutions, and medical centers.

Spanning over 46 acres, the project maintains a building density of no more than 20%, allowing the majority of the area to be dedicated to lush green spaces and integrated services—designed to foster a healthy, sustainable urban environment, he disclosed.

Dr. Abdel Mageed revealed that construction work on the Aljar British District has already commenced ahead of its official sales launch—an initiative that reflects the company’s strong financial standing, seriousness, and unwavering commitment to delivering on its promises. The project is scheduled for completion and handover within a three-year timeframe, underscoring Aljar Development’s proactive approach and strategic planning.

Designed as a multi-purpose destination, the development includes luxury homes, a state-of-the-art medical center, and a comprehensive educational zone, he disclosed.

Additionally, the development features a social club, water elements, and an educational zone that occupies 35% of the total area. The project also includes expansive green spaces, water features, central air conditioning, and kitchens outfitted to the highest quality standards.

As part of the event’s major announcements, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Mageed concluded, “We take pride in our partnership with the NHMC Group UK to offer an internationally accredited medical education program that matches the quality of the world’s leading universities, but at a more affordable cost than studying abroad. This opens up opportunities for a wider range of students both within Egypt and internationally. This initiative represents the start of an ambitious vision to make a meaningful impact on healthcare and education, eliminating the need for costly travel or excessive expenses.”

For his part, Dr. Naser Fouad His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Cheshire and Chairman of NHMC Group UK and Egypt, said, "Today marks the start of a new era in medical education and healthcare across the Middle East. We are proud to be part of this achievement and remain committed to delivering world-class educational and healthcare services that train top-tier medical professionals, positioning Egypt among the region’s leaders in this field."

He added, "With this project, we aim to establish Egypt as a key destination for regional medical tourism by offering a fully integrated model managed to the highest international standards."

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, Dr. Fouad explained that the university will provide advanced academic programs in medicine and health sciences, representing a significant leap forward in Egypt’s higher education sector. It will host the first accredited British medical school in the country, awarding degrees directly from the esteemed Aston University.

He pointed out that this project goes beyond infrastructure—it is an investment in people. "Through this collaboration, we are dedicated to training the next generation of doctors to meet the highest global standards and delivering healthcare services that truly impact lives," he concluded.

During his speech at the event, British Ambassador to Cairo, Gareth Bayley, expressed his pride in the strong and longstanding relationship between Egypt and the United Kingdom.

The ambassador stated that the two countries share a deep strategic and economic partnership, particularly in the fields of education, investment, and healthcare.

Bayley stated that the collaboration between the NHMC Group and Aljar Development is a successful example of international cooperation that opens new horizons for achieving sustainable development. It also reflects both nations’ commitment to advancing joint efforts on ambitious projects that serve future generations.

He added, “The success of NHMC in launching a university that offers accredited British degrees in Egypt demonstrates our shared dedication to delivering world-class medical education. The United Kingdom will continue to support the expansion of higher education through strategic partnerships that benefit the youth of Egypt and the wider region.”

With over 17 years of experience in Egypt’s real estate market, Aljar Development has built a strong track record, delivering more than 2,000 residential and commercial units across Cairo and Alexandria. Its portfolio includes notable projects such as Aljar Sheraton, Aljar Suez Road, Valori El Thawra, Valori Smouha, and Valori Maamoura.

The company also partnered with the New Urban Communities Authority and the Armed Forces Engineering Authority to develop the Moroug Green City project.

Committed to upholding the highest international standards, Aljar Development is executing its latest project through strategic alliances with leading industry specialists. It has partnered with Concorde El Salam for the development of upscale serviced units, enlisted NAMAA PFM to manage the commercial and administrative zones, and commissioned Raef Fahmy Consulting to lead the architectural design.