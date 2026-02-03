Alizz Islamic Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Islamic finance industry following its successful participation in the 17th Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Summit, which was held in the Sultanate of Oman for the first time at The St. Regis Hotel Muscat.

Held in strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), the Summit marked a significant milestone for Oman’s financial sector, reinforcing the Sultanate’s position as a growing regional and international hub for Islamic banking. The high-level event brought together senior regulators, central bank governors, policymakers, industry leaders and subject-matter experts from across the globe to discuss critical regulatory developments, industry challenges, and future trends shaping the Islamic financial services landscape.

Throughout the Summit, discussions focused on strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing financial stability, promoting sustainable and ethical finance and supporting innovation and digital transformation within the Islamic banking and financial services sector. The outcomes of the Summit underscored the importance of international collaboration and harmonisation of standards to support the long-term resilience and growth of the industry.

The Summit further highlighted Oman’s readiness to host major international financial forums and its alignment with global best practices in Islamic finance. Alizz Islamic Bank’s active participation and strategic partnership in the event reflect its ongoing efforts to support sector-wide development, contribute to thought leadership and promote the integration of Islamic banking within the global financial system.

As a key driver of Islamic banking growth in the Sultanate, Alizz Islamic Bank continues to support initiatives that enhance industry standards, encourage innovation and strengthen the role of Islamic finance as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable economic development.