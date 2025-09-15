Alissa Universal Motors, the authorized dealer for Isuzu Motors in Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Alissa Holding Group, proudly commemorates its longstanding strategic partnership with Al Jazirah Rent a Car. This collaboration, which has flourished for over 20 years, has yielded significant benefits for both organizations and has played a pivotal role in enhancing their presence in the Saudi automotive market.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Bader Al Shehri, CEO of the National General Automotive Company (NAT), a subsidiary of Alissa International Group, while Mr. Issa Al Tamimi, CEO of Al Jazirah Car Rental, represented the company. The event took place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in Riyadh.

The strategic partnership between Alissa Universal Motors and Al Jazirah Car Rental reaffirms both parties' commitment to ongoing collaboration and shared success. Together, they look forward to exploring the best global safety and development standards in the field of mobility services, which will benefit their customers.

“Celebrating this milestone with Al Jazirah Rent a Car highlights our shared values and dedication to excellence in service and quality,” said Mr. Bader Al Shehri, CEO of National General Automotive Company (NAT), “We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to strengthen our partnership” he concluded.

For his part, Mr. Issa Al Tamimi, CEO of Al Jazirah Rent a Car, expressed pride in their strong relationship with Alissa Universal Motors, stating, “We strive through our partnership to enhance the high-class services that Al Jazirah provides to all customers across the Kingdom. This is achieved by expanding our offerings and ensuring a rewarding driving experience with ISUZU vehicles.”

With a legacy of 40 years in the Saudi market, ISUZU Alissa has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. This partnership with Al Jazirah Rent a Car, a trusted name with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, has further cemented ISUZU Alissa's position as a leading company in the region.