Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, announces its participation at the upcoming 36th International Dental ConfEx: CAD/CAM Digital & Oral Facial Aesthetics event, to be held October 27-29 at Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.

At the conference, Invisalign® System experts will showcase the transformative benefits of integrating iTero™ intraoral scanners and Invisalign clear aligner therapy into a digital dentistry practice. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how this cutting-edge technology can elevate their patient care and improve their practice workflow.

Angelo Maura, General Manager, Middle East, Align Technology, said: “We are excited to be a part of the 36th International Dental ConfEx in Dubai, where we will demonstrate the power of innovation in dentistry and how seamlessly integrating restorative dentistry with technology can enhance patient care and streamline practice operations, ultimately providing a win-win for both dental professionals and their patients."

To stay updated on the seminars, registration details, and additional event information, please visit https://www.digitalplatform.me/36th-dental-confex.

