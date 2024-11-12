Align™ Oral Health Suite with new comparison tools that aid in multi-modality assessments and personalized oral health reports

Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro with Multiple Treatment Simulation to drive chairside patient education about treatment options

iTero™ Design Suite with intuitive design capabilities for in-practice 3D printing, now commercially available in select markets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced iTero intraoral scanner product innovations that provide a versatile overall solution for general practitioner (“GP”) dentists.

These new versatile digital solutions offer a holistic approach for GP dentists that supports patient interaction about diverse treatment options in oral health, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry.

Align™ Oral Health Suite enhances patient-driven interest and engagement with iTero Element™ Plus series scan images set up within clinical findings to help drive doctor-patient conversations about treatment options. The all-in-one chairside consultation can help patients see the possible oral health conditions and associated root causes.

Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro is a patient communication tool on iTero Element Plus Series imaging system, that generates an in-face simulated outcome of what a patient’s teeth can look like after an orthodontic treatment or ortho-restorative treatment. The new Invisalign Outcome Simulation Pro with multi treatment simulations offers two types of simulations chairside: Invisalign for ortho-only, and Invisalign Smile Architect™ for ortho-restorative.

iTero™ Design Suite is available for all iTero models with a full service plan and offers doctors an intuitive way to facilitate designs for 3D printing of models, bite splints, and restorations chair-side. This software innovation is designed to help doctors increase their practice efficiency and elevate patients’ experience by shortening the time to treatment through an intuitive way to design for in-practice 3D printing of items such as models, bite splints, and restorations. The Align™ Digital Platform provides an innovative portfolio of doctor-focused technologies that enables seamless end-to-end workflows.

“The latest iTero intraoral scanner innovations are set to transform how doctors in the Middle East engage with their patients. By offering a broader range of options and facilitating more effective chairside communication, these tools enhance patient education and build confidence in treatment decisions,” said Angelo Maura, General Manager of Align Technology, Middle East.

“In today’s fast-evolving digital dentistry landscape, the iTero™ scanner not only improves patient understanding but also strengthens treatment acceptance. It plays a critical role in advancing the Align Digital Platform, a seamless ecosystem that connects doctors, labs, patients, and consumers, ensuring smooth workflows and exceptional care experiences across the board.”

The Align™ Oral Health Suite is available on the iTero Element™ Plus Series scanners.

These innovations are expected to be available in Q1 2025. Customers should contact their sales representatives for more information on availability.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 271 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 18.9 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

For media enquiries contact

Align@thealtoagency.com