The Roadshow masterclasses led by Dr. Sandra Khong Tai focused on approaches to equip orthodontists with innovative digital tools and knowledge.

Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, hosted a series of impactful masterclasses and workshops at the recent Saudi Orthodontic Society (SOS) Conference and Growing Patients Roadshow.

The SOS Conference took place from December 12-14, 2024, offering orthodontists access to cutting-edge educational content. On December 14, orthodontist Dr. Sandra Khong Tai led a 1-hour keynote lecture and a 4-hour workshop focused on transforming growing patients’ orthodontic care with digital tools and clear aligner technology.

Dr. Taipresented a lecture on “Changing Little Smiles: A Paradigm Shift to Early Interceptive Treatment in the Transverse Dimension,” followed by an in-depth workshop, “The Next Generation Revolution: Management of Growing Patients with Clear Aligners A to Z.” These sessions guided attendees through the latest digital innovations in diagnosing and managing complex cases in younger patients.

In addition to participating in the SOS Conference, Align Technology hosted the 4th Growing Patients Roadshow of 2024, focused on empowering orthodontists with specialized training for treating growing patients. The roadshow took place in Kuwait on December 12 and Dubai on December 15, and featured masterclasses titled “Become a MASTER of Your Growing Patient Treatments,” which explored practical approaches to managing Class II and Class III malocclusions using Align’s advanced digital orthodontic tools.

Supporting Orthodontic Development in the Middle East

Align Technology's participation in the SOS Conference and its Growing Patients Roadshow reflects its commitment to advancing orthodontic care in the Middle East. Attendees gained insights into the latest solutions, including iTero intraoral scanners and the Invisalign Palatal Expander System, designed to improve precision and patient outcomes, including in pediatric dental care.

Ahead of her sessions, Dr. Sandra Khong Tai shared, “Orthodontics today is about leveraging technology to not only enhance precision but also to redefine the entire patient experience. The advancements in digital tools, such as clear aligners and integrated diagnostic systems, allow us to approach complex cases with a level of confidence and efficiency that was previously unattainable. These sessions will provide an in-depth exploration of how these tools can simplify treatment processes for practitioners, from accurate case selection and treatment planning to monitoring progress and achieving successful outcomes. Ultimately, the goal is to deliver better, more comfortable, and personalized care for young patients while empowering orthodontists with practical strategies that can transform their clinical practices.”

Align Technology is focused on empowering practitioners in the Middle East with the knowledge and resources to integrate digital solutions into their practices effectively. The SOS Conference and Growing Patients Roadshow aimed to bridge the gap between innovation and clinical practice.

Angelo Maura, Sr. General Manager Middle East & Africa, Align Technology, added, “The SOS Conference represents a pivotal opportunity to advance orthodontic education and foster innovation in the Middle East. By bringing together leading experts like Dr. Sandra Khong Tai and offering tailored workshops and lectures, we aim to empower orthodontists with the knowledge and tools they need to approach growing patient cases with greater confidence and precision.

“Align Technology is committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by practitioners in this region, introducing solutions like the Invisalign Palatal Expander to support more effective and patient-centered care. Events like these are essential for driving the future of orthodontics, where technology and education combine to elevate standards, enhance patient outcomes, and inspire the next generation of leaders in the field,” Maura added .

Event Highlights Summary of Key Sessions

SOS Conference (December 12-14, 2024): Keynote Lecture (December 14): "Changing Little Smiles: A Paradigm Shift to Early Interceptive Treatment in the Transverse Dimension" - Learn how to approach transverse malocclusions and optimize early interceptive treatments. Workshop (December 14): "The Next Generation Revolution: Management of Growing Patients with Clear Aligners A to Z" - A comprehensive guide to case selection, treatment planning, and troubleshooting for growing patients.

Growing Patients Roadshow (December 12 in Kuwait; December 15 in Dubai): Masterclass: "Become a MASTER of Your Growing Patient Treatments" - Practical insights on addressing Class II and Class III malocclusions with Align's digital protocols.



Building Knowledge and Confidence Through Education

The events provided attendees with:

Best practices in digital diagnostic techniques and treatment planning.

Tips for managing complex cases, including deep bites and open bites.

Practical insights into finishing treatments with precision.

