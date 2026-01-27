Dubai, UAE – Alibaba.com, a leading B2B e-commerce platform, made its debut at Gulfood 2026 in the UAE, marking a key milestone as it expands its engagement with businesses across the UAE and the Gulf.

Alibaba.com representatives have been on-site throughout the exhibition at Booth 418, welcoming exporters, importers, traders, wholesalers, and manufacturers to meet the team in person and explore how AI-powered sourcing and selling tools are helping UAE small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) trade more efficiently across borders.

Alibaba.com connects more than 50 million active buyers across 200+ countries and regions, offering access to over 200 million products across 40+ industries. The platform is increasingly supporting businesses across the Middle East as demand grows for regionally sourced, cost-effective, and trade-friendly supply chains.

Strong Market Momentum and Global Demand

Alibaba.com’s presence at Gulfood comes as global B2B trade continues to grow and diversify. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, global B2B e-commerce is projected to expand at a double-digit compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.5%, with the market expected to reach USD 3.6 trillion by 2026—creating new export opportunities for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) businesses well positioned for near-market sourcing and regional supply.

A Strategic “Meet the Team” Moment for UAE and Gulf SMEs

Gulfood 2026 marks the first time Alibaba.com has participated in a major public regional trade exhibition in the Gulf, positioning the event as a “meet the team” moment for SMEs in the UAE and the wider GCC looking to scale internationally through a trusted global B2B platform.

At Booth 418, visitors can speak directly with Alibaba.com specialists about:

Joining Alibaba.com as a GCC-based seller and reaching global buyers

Increasing buyer engagement and sourcing activity from the region

Leveraging AI-driven tools to simplify export operations and reduce time-to-market

Gaining visibility with buyers across Europe, Asia, and emerging high-growth markets

This presence underscores that Alibaba.com is actively operating in the UAE and increasing its focus on supporting local business entrepreneurs.

AI-Powered Trade Built for Small Businesses

Alibaba.com uses advanced AI technologies to remove complexity from B2B trade, enabling SMEs to:

Connect with relevant, verified buyers and suppliers faster

Optimize product listings, keywords, and visuals for global discovery

Manage inquiries across multiple languages and time zones, 24/7

Improve response rates, conversion, and operational efficiency

Globally, AI-powered tools on Alibaba.com have helped sellers enhance product visibility, inquiry response rates, and buyer engagement, key advantages for SMEs with limited resources operating across borders. At Gulfood 2026, businesses can experience how these capabilities translate into practical growth opportunities.

Partner Credibility and Long-Term UAE Commitment

Alibaba.com’s participation at Gulfood is supported by its partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighting an existing collaboration and aligning with the UAE’s broader trade, export, and SME growth ambitions.

Looking ahead, Alibaba.com is preparing to roll out localized services in the UAE throughout 2026, signaling a long-term commitment to improving accessibility, relevance, and ease of use for local SMEs.

Visit Alibaba.com at Gulfood 2026

Businesses attending Gulfood 2026 are encouraged to visit Alibaba.com at Booth 418 to meet the team in person and learn how AI-driven tools are helping small businesses across the UAE and Gulf connect with global buyers, streamline operations, and accelerate international growth.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading global B2B e-commerce platform serving buyers and suppliers in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. The platform provides a full suite of trade services, including tools to help businesses reach a global audience and enabling buyers to discover products, connect with suppliers, and place orders quickly and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Press Contact

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information related to Alibaba.com’s participation at Gulfood 2026, please contact:

Deema Kabrawi, MSL Group ME

Email: deema.kabrawi@mslgroup.com

Website: www.alibaba.com