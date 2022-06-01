Alibaba maintained its position as the third largest public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) service provider globally in 2021, according to the latest Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker published by market research and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

With a market share of 7.4%, Alibaba has held the third position for the fourth consecutive year. The company is also the only player among the top-five that is headquartered in Asia, according to the IDC Tracker.

“The fast-growing cloud market is creating significant opportunities for global players to grow and evolve their service offerings. As the digital economy continues to develop, demand from businesses for scalable, reliable and cost-effective cloud services is only set to increase. We are committed to helping our global base of customers navigate a rapidly digitalizing environment through innovative products and services designed to make business easier,” said Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

IDC tracker revealed that the global cloud computing IaaS market has expanded to USD91.3 billion in 2021, up 35.6% year-on-year. The top three cloud computing IaaS vendors represented almost 70% of the market share worldwide.

The results are confirmation of Alibaba’s global strategy to grow its worldwide presence by enhancing its global infrastructure and network. Currently, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has 84 availability zones in 27 regions, providing cloud computing services to millions of customers globally.

Recently, Alibaba has been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47652821, March 2022), which analyzed 10 content delivery network (CDN) service providers according to their global delivery capabilities and strategies for growth.

For more information, please contact:

Ashley Williams

APCO Worldwide

awilliams@apcoworldwide.com