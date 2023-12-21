Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) celebrates a groundbreaking milestone: a thriving online student network spanning over 100 countries. This remarkable achievement signifies our unwavering commitment to ultimate access to high-quality Islamic finance and banking education.

"At AlHuda CIBE, we recognize the transformative power of education," says Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO at AlHuda CIBE. "Our online programs bridge geographical barriers, offering flexible, affordable, and convenient pathways for students across the globe to pursue their academic and professional aspirations in Islamic finance."

AlHuda CIBE has expanded its presence across every inhabited continent globally, establishing a clientele and alumni network spanning over 100 countries. With a strategic partner network encompassing 40 countries and hosting workshops and events in 60+ countries, AlHuda CIBE has secured its position as the world's largest Islamic Banking and Finance Training Network, as recognized by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). We cater to diverse learning needs with a comprehensive range of programs, from introductory courses to advanced professional certifications. Our experienced faculty ensures an enriching educational experience, guiding students every step of the way with personalized support and resources.

This milestone resonates with AlHuda CIBE's core mission: empowering future leaders in the global Islamic finance industry. We take immense pride in our students' accomplishments and their contributions to building a more ethical and sustainable financial landscape.

"Reaching 100+ countries from Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas, and Australia is just the beginning," Mr. Muhammad Zubair continues. "We remain dedicated to continuous improvement, tailoring our programs to meet the evolving needs of students and the industry. Our vision is to be the premier global provider of Islamic finance and banking education, shaping a future where knowledge empowers change."

AlHuda CIBE extends its heartfelt gratitude to its students and staff, whose dedication and unwavering commitment fuel our ongoing success. Together, we are building a brighter future for Islamic finance, one mind at a time.

AlHuda CIBE offers a wide range of online certification programs in Islamic banking and finance including: Executive Diploma on Islamic Banking and Finance, Certified Islamic Microfinance Manager, Certified Takaful Professional, Certified Islamic Fund Manager and Certified Sukuk Professional

We are offering the above-mentioned programs in English along-with selected programs in French and Russian language.

Mr. M. Zubair Mughal, CEO, AlHuda CIBE, said that we celebrate expanding our global reach, we're also excited to welcome new talents to our vibrant online community. Take the first step towards a fulfilling career in Islamic finance – explore our diverse programs and join our mission to empower future leaders in this rapidly growing industry.

About AlHuda CIBE:



AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

