Dubai, UAE – EIGHTClouds is pleased to announce the successful completion of its targeted US$20 million capital raise, originally structured as a 24-month initiative, completed in just 11 months due to strong strategic interest and oversubscription. This milestone reinforces our positioning as a disciplined, sector-focused investment platform and reflects growing confidence in our consumer-centric approach across the region.

Capital from the raise is being deployed across a series of strategic acquisitions, with several investments already completed and others in progress. These efforts align with our long-term vision to support category-defining companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond. Over the past year, EIGHTClouds has intensified its activity in high-growth verticals within Food & Beverage and Hospitality, sectors where evolving consumer preferences, digital innovation, and operational scale are creating meaningful opportunities.

To build on this momentum, we are preparing a new series of sector-focused investment initiatives, with Cayman-based structures under consideration, to deepen our exposure to the consumer sector. These initiatives will initially concentrate on scalable F&B concepts, hospitality models, and experience-led brands aligned with evolving regional and global consumer trends, including a strategy focused on No Exit Plan (NEP) businesses. These established, family-owned businesses with no clear succession plan are often under-managed but rich in brand equity and customer loyalty, and represent untapped potential across retail, food & beverage, wellness, and direct-to-consumer sectors.

“This past year has marked a phase of disciplined expansion for EIGHTClouds,” said Mark Aitchison, Founder & CEO. “We have supported businesses with strong fundamentals, clear market differentiation, and the potential to grow into regional leaders. These upcoming initiatives reflect our conviction in long-term opportunities within the consumer space, and our commitment to building resilient, high-quality brands across the region.”

The upcoming structures aim to increase EIGHTClouds’ involvement in fast-growing, consumer-facing businesses with strong cash flow potential, scalable commercial models, and clear strategic pathways. With favourable demographics, rising discretionary income, and a pro-business policy environment, the GCC continues to provide an attractive backdrop for targeted growth efforts.

“Across our pipeline, we are seeing strong consumer businesses with both regional relevance and global scalability,” said Oliver Wall, Director of Investments at EIGHTClouds. “What sets them apart is a clear business model, solid market positioning, and the ability to scale efficiently. Through our upcoming initiatives, we intend to support this potential with capital, executional support, and strategic alignment.”

EIGHTClouds’ approach remains centred on high-conviction ownership, operational involvement, and long-term value creation. By supporting exceptional companies with tools to scale, including technology, branding, distribution, and capital discipline, the firm is carving out a distinct position within the GCC’s alternative investment landscape.

These initiatives will also serve as a launchpad for regional expansion, with a focus on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and key gateway markets where consumer demand, infrastructure, and policy reform are converging to shape the next wave of opportunity in the consumer economy.

EIGHTClouds Disclaimer:

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or investment products. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.