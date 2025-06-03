Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), will pay up to 12 weeks bonus to eligible employees, marking the company’s most substantial bonus to date.

The bonus distribution is the result of record-breaking financial and operational performance for 2024 and the first half of 2025, with the highest-ever year-on-year profit and growth recorded.

Commenting on the occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “It has been a record-breaking year for Joramco, and it’s a moment of significant pride for all of us. These results are a direct reflection of our employees’ hard work, loyalty, and commitment. At Joramco, we believe that when the company succeeds, our people should share that success. Our industry-leading bonuses are not just a reward, but a reflection of our people-first values and a sincere thank you to those who made this achievement possible.”

Joramco continues to build on this strong performance with significant investments in hangar capacity, technical capabilities, and service offerings.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

