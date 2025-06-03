Dubai, UAE – In a significant move towards digitalizing real estate services, Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee, in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), has introduced remote Ejari registration on its platform, AQARI. This new feature, an important update to the platform, allows users to complete their Ejari registration entirely online, eliminating the need for in-person visits and enhancing process efficiency for customers in Dubai.

Launched initially in August 2024, AQARI was designed to provide a comprehensive suite of remote real estate services via WhatsApp. The integration of Ejari registration marks a substantial step forward in supporting Dubai’s vision for smart, digital-first solutions within the real estate sector.

This advancement aligns with Dubai’s core principles of safety, transparency, and innovation. All transactions conducted on AQARI benefit from secure, government-linked channels, ensuring reliability and robust data protection for users globally.

AQARI offers a wide range of real estate services conveniently accessible through WhatsApp. Users can connect with official Service Trustees in real-time to expedite various processes, including personal and company information updates, title deed data amendments, property valuations, map issuance, ownership registration, and more. This direct interaction eliminates the need for in-person office visits, offering a faster and more efficient experience worldwide.

The launch of this transformative platform was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, then Director General of DLD, with notable attendance from Mr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee, as well as numerous other prominent dignitaries, CEOs and directors from the DLD.

During the launch event, Mr. Khalifa Alsalfa, then Director of Real Estate Services Pioneering Department at Dubai Land Department, stated, “The Dubai Land Department firmly believes that partnerships and cooperation with the private sector are crucial for realizing our ambitious objectives. Our aim is to reinforce Dubai’s leading position in the global real estate market. This new platform underscores the significance of such collaborations, aligning with the vision of our leadership to foster integration and joint efforts between government and private organizations.”

Mr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee, added, “At Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee, we are proud to collaborate with the Dubai Land Department to launch the new remote Ejari service through the AQARI platform. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to digital transformation and enhanced customer convenience.”

Mr. Majid Almazrouei, General Manager of Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee, commented, “Our goal is to simplify and modernize real estate transactions for properties in Dubai. With this new feature, clients can now complete essential steps such as Ejari registration entirely online, no matter where they are in the world, ensuring convenience, efficiency, and global accessibility.”

This collaboration is expected to significantly streamline transactions for all stakeholders, underscoring a commitment to delivering property services with the highest standards of efficiency, convenience, and reliability, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a leading global hub for real estate investments.

Customers can avail the service by calling 6005AQARI or by visiting https://aqari.injazrt.ae/

About Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee

Injaz Real Estate Registration Trustee is one of Dubai’s leading real estate registration trustees, registered with the Dubai Land Department. Offering a range of services related to real estate transactions and ensuring fast approvals and secure transactions, Injaz is recognized for delivering first-rate customer service and is considered one of the best in the region.

