(Dubai): AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics United Arab Emirates and West African Insurance Institute of the Gambia signed a memorandum of understanding for mutually enhancing capacity for Islamic Insurance in West Africa. The MoU is signed by Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer, AlHuda-CIBE and Mr. Kehinde Olusegun Omotowa, Director of Studies in West African Insurance Institute. It is signed on the occasion of 8th African Islamic Finance Summit which is hosted by Gambia in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Central Bank of the Gambia and Heeno International organized by AlHuda CIBE-UAE.

AlHuda CIBE since 2005 working very dedicatedly for capacity building of Islamic finance industry in all its domain Islamic Banking, Islamic Microfinance, Takaful, and Sukuk development. The major ways for capacity building are in-house training, virtual training, physical training, exposure visits to advanced markets and distance learning programs. AlHuda CIBE already had many successful strategic partnerships and collaborations all over the world with multiple institutions for institutional support and for the development of Islamic finance industry.

On the occasion Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics United Arab Emirates acknowledged the regional presence of West African Insurance Institute and presented very future oriented opinion. He appreciated the efforts of West African Insurance Institute, how it is facilitating the West African insurance industry by providing experts for this field. He also said that as the dynamic is changing because of the penetration of Islamic finance industry, institutions are ready to play their vital role to provide a platform for the learning of Islamic Insurance as per demand and need of the time.

The Director of Studies West African Insurance Institute Mr. Kehinde Olusegun Omotowa added his valuable comments for this initiative. He highlighted West African Insurance Institute efforts how already they are working in collaboration with different Institutions successfully and the worth of the courses offered. He is very optimistic for fruitful initiative with partnership of globally recognized institution AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics.

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last seventeen years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Finance industry. For further Details please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

