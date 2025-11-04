Dubai – UAE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) has announced the launch of the 10th batch of its Global Virtual Internship Program on Sukuk and Islamic Capital Markets, running from November 10, 2025, to January 10, 2026. Applications are open until November 8, 2025.

Building on its legacy of innovation in Islamic finance education, this two-month intensive program opens the doors of global Islamic capital markets professionals worldwide — including those from countries where such markets are still in nascent stages. Through this initiative, AlHuda CIBE continues to play a transformative role in nurturing talent and driving the growth of Islamic financial systems across new regions.

Since its launch during the COVID-19 pandemic, AlHuda CIBE’s Virtual Internship Program has grown into a worldwide learning platform. Over 4,000 interns from more than 140 countries have completed nine successful batches, benefiting from 300+ expert-led webinars, workshops, and case-based learning sessions. The 10th batch now focuses exclusively on Sukuk and Islamic Capital Markets — a reflection of the sector’s growing global significance and demand for skilled professionals

Mr. Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, remarked: “This internship is designed to empower a new generation of professionals with the specialized expertise required in the trillion-dollar Islamic finance industry. By offering this program free of cost, we remove barriers to knowledge and create opportunities for capacity building, even in regions where Islamic capital markets are yet to be developed.”

The program offers a well-rounded curriculum covering Sukuk structuring, Shariah compliance, Islamic investment banking, securitization, and regulatory frameworks. Participants gain hands-on exposure through real-world deal analysis, simulated Sukuk structuring exercises, and capstone projects. Industry veterans — including Sukuk arrangers, legal advisors, and Shariah scholars — guide interns through live interactive sessions and webinars on emerging topics such as green Sukuk, ESG integration, and digital transformation in Islamic capital markets.

Participants of the program receive a globally recognized certificate from AlHuda CIBE, signaling their readiness to contribute to the development of Islamic capital markets globally. Beyond skill development, the internship also fosters international networking and professional growth through collaboration with peers and experts from diverse financial ecosystems.

Through this landmark initiative, AlHuda CIBE continues its mission of advancing Islamic finance education and fostering economic inclusion, ensuring that the benefits of ethical, Shariah-compliant finance reach emerging and established markets alike.

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in the Islamic banking and finance industry for research and providing state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes, Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies, etc., side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution for advisory and capacity building for the last twenty years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments of providing services not only in UAE and Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 countries for the development of the Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: https://www.alhudacibe.com/

