U.A.E: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) a consultancy and advisory company for the development of Islamic finance industry with continuation of its legacy hosted an exposure visit of the Executive Management of National Bank of Ethiopia in Malaysia. It was the combination of Executive Training for the Regulators and exposure of practices in a well established market. National Bank of Ethiopia is the regulatory body for the financial sector in Ethiopia, the objective for this exposure visit is to grasp understanding for overcoming regulatory challenges to gear up the Islamic (interest-free) banking and finance industry. AlHuda CIBE is dedicatedly working for the development of Islamic Finance around a decade in Ethiopia, it is not only limited to Ethiopia but in East, West, Central and southern part of Africa as well.

The exposure visit was from 4th -10th June 2023, the executive training was based on conceptual framework of Islamic (Interest Free) banking and finance, products based on trade, partnership, and rental, risk management, takaful, sukuk, shariah framework, compliance, governance and accounting standards. The industry visits for the National Bank of Ethiopia were hosted by Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), International Shariah Research Academy (ISRA), International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF), May Bank, and Syarikat Takaful Malaysian AM Berhad. Being a regulator for the Financial Market it was a huge opportunity for learning about developed experience to execute in Ethiopian Islamic (Interest-Free) banking industry.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair the Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics said that he would like to thanks the National Bank of Ethiopia for choosing AlHuda CIBE, it is not only the value addition in our journey but it will have a positive impact on interest-free banking and finance industry in Ethiopia. He also said, their interest, appetite to learn, cross questioning about the challenges and upfront discussion about upcoming opportunities in this sector reflects the eagerness of the Ethiopian financial market to bring existing interest free financial set-up to the next level. AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics is always equipped to set a long-lasting impact for the growth of Islamic finance industry development across the globe.

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry.

