Vancouver, Canada and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – As digital payments accelerate and financial crime grows increasingly sophisticated across the Middle East, Alhamrani Universal, Saudi Arabia’s leading fintech solutions provider, is strengthening regional payments security through the deployment of the INETCO BullzAI cyber-fraud prevention platform. Introduced through INETCO’s global partner, Stanchion Payments, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a trusted, resilient and inclusive payment ecosystem that drives accessibility and economic growth.

Alhamrani Universal, the region’s largest ATM solution provider, plays a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and advancing digital transformation – partnering with banks and merchants across the Middle East to deliver innovative payment experiences that are secure and seamless. With INETCO BullzAI, the company gains real-time visibility into every step of the transaction journey across self-service and digital channels, ensuring that every terminal is legitimate, every transaction is secure and every settlement is completed smoothly and reliably.

INETCO BullzAI gives us real-time visibility across thousands of self-service and digital payment transactions – revealing which financial institutions and merchants are active, how transactions are performing and where suspicious behaviors or anomalies occur. By understanding the behavioral patterns of every user, terminal and device, we can scale our business with confidence, respond instantly to emerging threats and reinforce the trust our customers, partners and regulators place in Alhamrani Universal as a leader in secure digital transformation.

Mario Rouhana, Chief Operation Officer, Alhamrani Universal

According to the 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights report for the Middle East from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the rapid expansion of generative AI and cloud technologies has significantly increased the cyberattack surface for many of the region’s financial services companies, increasing their vulnerability and exposure to new and evolving threats. In fact, 15% of organisations surveyed reported breaches costing over $100,000 USD, while 13% suffered losses exceeding $1 million USD.



Alhamrani Universal’s decision to deploy INETCO BullzAI to monitor its evolving self-service and digital payments ecosystem was driven by the platform’s ability to:

Monitor every transaction in real-time with zero performance impact by providing visibility across all payment activity, eliminating network blind spots and safeguarding against unauthorised or unregistered terminals operating outside SAMA’s licensed ecosystem.

Deliver deeper payments intelligence and insights with full access to transaction message fields for flexible, no-code rule creation, adaptive behavioural modeling, increased detection accuracy and detailed reporting on transaction volumes, spending behavior and terminal activity.

Adapt instantly to new and evolving threats with self-training machine learning models that continuously analyze the behavioral patterns of individual users, terminals or devices, updating after every transaction to instantly detect and stop zero-day fraud attacks – without relying on external vendors or data scientists.

Stop fraud and cyber-attacks before they complete with a patented AI-powered transaction firewall that pre-emptively blocks high-risk terminals and non-compliant activity, preventing BIN attacks, malware, account takeovers, AI-driven bot attacks and card-present/card-not-present fraud—all without disrupting legitimate transactions.

“As threat actors exploit new vulnerabilities, the financial, reputational and regulatory stakes are higher than ever,” said Steve Kirrage, CEO of Stanchion Payments. “To stay resilient and maintain trust, leaders like Alhamrani Universal are embedding real-time fraud prevention and stronger compliance into their strategy. Stanchion is proud to support solutions like INETCO BullzAI that align to our shared commitment to faster settlements, lower fraud losses and trusted digital payment experiences.”

“INETCO, together with partners like Stanchion, are helping financial institutions in more than 30 countries strengthen real-time fraud detection and prevention,” said Bijan Sanii, CEO and Founder of INETCO. “In rapidly digitizing markets across the Middle East, fraud attacks — from online phishing scams to card-not-present schemes to account takeovers — are evolving faster than legacy systems can respond. As these threats evolve, strategic innovators like Alhamrani Universal are setting a new standard for trust and resilience by embedding modern AI-driven protection to prevent zero-day fraud and ensure every transaction is fast, secure and reliable.”