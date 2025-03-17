Jeddah - Algharbia, the development arm of Tatweer Company in the Western Region, is celebrating the graduation of participants in the Executive Leadership Program, organized in collaboration with Jeddah Municipality. The program saw the participation of 20 senior officials from the municipality, with the aim of enhancing administrative and leadership capabilities and supporting the sustainable development journey in the Kingdom.

This two-month program is part of Algharbia’s commitment to supporting national talents and elevating administrative performance. Developed in collaboration with Oxford Academy for Training, the program is designed to align with the latest global concepts and best practices in executive leadership.

Eng. Mohammed Habis, CEO of Algharbia, expressed his pride in this initiative, emphasizing that it reflects the company’s commitment to its societal role in empowering national competencies. He highlighted that this program represents a crucial step in strengthening public-private sector integration, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He further added that investing in the development of executive leadership contributes directly to achieving developmental goals and enhancing the capabilities of government entities. This aligns with Algharbia’s dedication to supporting programs and initiatives that improve institutional performance efficiency.

At the closing ceremony, the program participants were honored in recognition of their efforts and achievements. Jeddah Municipality was also thanked for its fruitful collaboration, along with expressions of gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince—may Allah protect them—for their continuous support of development and empowerment initiatives.

About Al Gharbia Company:

Al Gharbia is the development arm of the Tatweer Group in the Western Region, where it develops commercial, residential, hotel and infrastructure projects, in addition to strategic planning and asset management services.

The company's goal is to create a sustainable environment that stimulates lively and vibrant communities. The company also aims to strategically plan, monitor market indicators, and evaluate projects in order to achieve the ambitious goals of the company's growth and leadership and to achieve the ambitions and aspirations of its customers and gain their trust by providing projects characterized by distinction and uniqueness.