Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite communication arm of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX: YAHSAT), today announced the expansion of its cooperation with Algérie Télécom Satellite, the authorised partner for Thuraya services in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Accordingly, Algérie Télécom Satellite, will be responsible for distributing the new SKYPHONE by Thuraya smartphone through Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other authorised distributors in Algeria.

SKYPHONE by Thuraya, which allows users to stay connected wherever they are by combining cellular and satellite communication capabilities, was revealed to the public for the first time by Thuraya during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, of Yahsat, said: "This important step embodies a strong partnership that has lasted for nearly two decades between Thuraya and Algérie Télécom Satellite. It also underscores Thuraya's distinguished position as a global leader in satellite communication and data services in Algeria and worldwide. We are delighted to collaborate with Algérie Télécom Satellite in distributing the SKYPHONE by Thuraya, enabling individuals and business sectors in Algeria to benefit from the capabilities of our new phone, which represents a turning point in the smartphone industry."

Yassin Sellahi, Chief Executive Officer of Algérie Télécom Satellite, said: "Algérie Télécom Satellite is committed to providing various sectors of business, government, and private institutions in Algeria with superior capabilities in satellite communications by keeping up with the latest developments in this field, enabling our customers to increase their effectiveness and growth. Collaborating with distinguished partners, including Thuraya, is a key element in achieving this goal, thanks to the services and leading satellite communication solutions provided by Thuraya."

Superior specification

The SKYPHONE by Thuraya relies on the latest Android 14 operating system and features the Qualcomm Kryo octa-core processor for exceptional performance and speed. It is IP67 rated, making it resistant to dust and water. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display made of Gorilla Glass. Its sleek design includes a retractable satellite antenna that can be extended when needed to activate satellite communication services. It comes with three rear cameras and a built-in front camera.

The handset also has two nano-SIM card slots for both terrestrial and satellite communication, expanding its coverage to areas not covered by cellular towers. This smartphone can also be used with SIM cards from mobile operators affiliated with Thuraya's roaming services, with over 370 partners in more than 170 countries.

It is noteworthy that the SKYPHONE by Thuraya represents the first phase of Yahsat’s ambitious Direct-2-Device strategy - PROJECT SKY.

Visit the SKYPHONE microsite for more information https://www.thuraya.com/Skyphone/

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

