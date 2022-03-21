Dhahran, Saudi Arabia:- As part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and during his visit to the Sabic Development Centre in Riyadh, Mr. Boris Johnson, the UK prime Minister, visited the stand of #alfanar company who gave him an outline of their project in Teesside, North East of the UK, where the company is investing one billion pounds in the "Lighthouse Green Fuel" project to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste.

The project, which is the first of its kind in the UK, produces more than 180 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel annually in the United Kingdom. This amount of sustainable aviation fuel is sufficient to operate 15,000 flights per year, reducing harmful carbon emissions from conventional fuels by more than 700,000 tons annually.

The project is part of alfanar's ongoing Green Energy Development program in different parts of the world, including Spain, India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

