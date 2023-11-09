Egypt: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has renewed its strategic partnership with one of Egypt’s most renowned private sector banks, ALEXBANK, to provide a fully-fledged payment processing solution to support the bank’s digital transition.

The agreement with Network International complements ALEXBANK’s focus on providing customers with unique banking experiences befitting the digital age. Amidst significant shifts in consumer payments across North Africa, Network enables the bank to provide digital payment solutions in Egypt including a variety of payment instruments and acceptance channels and leading-edge e-commerce solutions.

ALEXBANK will continue leveraging Network’s proven expertise in end-to-end payment solutions for the Egyptian market by accessing a sophisticated digital platform which includes Network’s API gateway. The platform is based on an adaptive microservices architecture capable of supporting seamless integrations and robust security protocols, without having to invest in a proprietary payment processing infrastructure.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa at Network International, commented, “We are delighted to take our long-standing relationship with ALEXBANK to the next level and help accelerate the digital growth of one of the largest financial institutions in Egypt. This renewed trust marks a major turning point for our processing business in Egypt given ALEXBANK’s influence on the banking landscape. We welcome this opportunity to showcase our innovativeness, and our ability to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

This agreement with ALEXBANK involves multiple product lines enabling the bank to offer superior payment solutions and enhanced customer experiences.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 150,000+ merchants.

Lambert Espedido

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

About ALEXBANK

Established in 1957, ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s leading private sector banks, participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007.

ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 175 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing over 4,200 individuals who proudly serve about 1.6 million customers. ALEXBANK actively serves the widest spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to Retail, Small Business, Medium and Corporate Enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing our customers with the most unique of banking experiences, via our seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and the latest generation of point-of-sale & ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and empowered by key players in the Fintech ecosystem.