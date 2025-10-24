DUBAI: Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a management contract for the first Tapestry by Hilton branded hotel in Kenya with owner AVA Hotel Limited, further solidifying the company’s position as a leading hotel operator in Kenya and the region.

The milestone agreement underscores Aleph Hospitality’s commitment to East Africa, where the company has been strategically expanding its footprint in key cities and tourism hubs. With a growing portfolio and a reputation for operational excellence, Aleph Hospitality is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving demands of the region’s hospitality sector.

Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has an authentic connection to its location in the heart of the upscale Lavington suburb, just minutes away from Nairobi’s city centre. Surrounded by leafy avenues, modern shopping malls, and gourmet restaurants, the hotel will feature 91 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, restaurants, lounges, a rooftop, swimming pool, fitness area, meeting rooms, and a business centre.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the management of AVA Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and proud to introduce Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. We have a close and collaborative relationship with Hilton, and our shared goal is to drive exceptional guest experiences, optimise operations, and create a healthy bottom-line for the owner.”

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are delighted to partner with AVA Hotel Limited to introduce our lifestyle Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Kenya. As we continue with our plans to nearly triple our presence in Africa to more than 160 trading hotels in the coming years, we remain focused on diversifying our portfolio to meet evolving guest needs. We look forward to welcoming guests at this exciting new property which will be managed by Aleph Hospitality.”

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of independent hotels, each with its own original, vibrant personality. When it opens, Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme which gives members access to instant benefits, including earning Points on stays, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, Digital Check-in with room selection and Digital Key.

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit www.alephhospitality.com

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,800 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 226 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 170 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.