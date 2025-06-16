Sharjah, UAE – Alef, the leading real estate developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, has launched Hamsa 3, the final residential phase of Al Mamsha Raseel within its flagship mixed-use development.

Hamsa 3 is part of the Al Mamsha Raseel master plan, spanning over 48,000 sqm, with more than 65% dedicated to green open spaces. This reflects Alef’s commitment to sustainable urban living and supports UAE Vision 2031, the Green Agenda 2030, and Net Zero 2050.

Alef Company stated that Hamsa 3 represents the natural evolution of our residential offering, delivering a sophisticated urban lifestyle with unparalleled access to education, healthcare and retail facilities.

This launch stands as a testament to our resolute commitment to delivering premium developments that surpass the expectations of today’s discerning residents and investors in Sharjah.

Hamsa 3 comprises 131 contemporary apartments, offering prospective investors a choice of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Each apartment features smart home automation, 3.2-metre-high ceilings and premium finishes, with residents enjoying access to exclusive swimming pools and beautifully landscaped communal areas.

Hamsa 3 boasts an enviable location, positioned just five minutes from Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Schools Complex and University Hospital Sharjah. The University City of Sharjah lies merely four minutes away, whilst major shopping destinations such as Zahia City Centre and 06 Mall are easily accessible.

The development also benefits from proximity to the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, positioning residents at the heart of the emirate's business and innovation ecosystem.

The development prioritises resident comfort and convenience through carefully planned amenities. These include covered pedestrian walkways providing shade and protection, tranquil water features creating a serene atmosphere, state-of-the-art security systems and energy-efficient lighting throughout the community.

Comprehensive parking facilities span two basement levels, providing spaces for over 2,200 vehicles.

Hamsa 3 embodies this vision, combining cutting-edge technology, thoughtful design and community-centred amenities to create a distinctive living experience in Sharjah's most progressive neighbourhood.

About Alef

Alef Company, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC). If you would like to speak with us directly, please don’t hesitate to call our toll-free number at 800-253-323.