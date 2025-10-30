Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, has proudly announced the rapid sell-out of all the limited inventory that was released in Olfah Phase 2, within its landmark AED 2.5 billion Olfah development project, the forest-designed walkable buildings community. All units from this special release were sold in a remarkable one week, highlighting the growing demand for Alef Group’s innovative and nature-inspired communities.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: "The overwhelming response to Olfah Phase 2 reflects the strong trust our customers and investors place in Alef Group's vision of creating innovative, nature-inspired communities. Selling out all units within a week is a testament to the unique appeal of Olfah, where contemporary living meets serene green spaces, and it highlights the growing demand for high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes in Sharjah."

Strategically located in New Sharjah, Olfah combines contemporary residences with expansive green landscapes and lifestyle amenities. Over 75% of Phase 2 apartments feature direct views of parks, pools, and lush greenery, with modern interiors and premium finishes designed for comfort and elegance.

This achievement underscores Alef Group’s guiding philosophy of "developing with heritage, guided by vision, and inspired by humanity," and strengthens its role in shaping Sharjah as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate destinations.

For those who missed the exclusive apartment offering in the current release, Alef Group will soon unveil additional units, presenting a renewed opportunity to own a home in this highly sought-after, forest-inspired community.

Centrally located, Olfah connects residents to Sharjah’s key lifestyle and educational hubs. The development is just 8 minutes from University City, 9 minutes from Zahia City Centre and 15 minutes from Sharjah International Airport. Proximity to healthcare facilities, retail destinations and major transport routes makes Olfah an ideal address for professionals, families and investors alike.

About Alef

Alef Group is a privately held destination and lifestyle experience developer, founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing meaningful and connected communities that celebrate creativity, innovation, and cultural pride through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED12 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group's diverse and premium portfolio leads the way in business, leisure, and residential projects, creating places that inspire connection, creativity, and a better life.

Capitalising on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognises the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Evolving beyond its Sharjah roots, Alef Group today positions itself as a home-grown UAE regional creative destination company — developing with heritage, guided by vision, and inspired by humanity.

Alef Group continues to invest in strategic joint ventures with credible entities, with a business scope that covers multiple divisions united by a shared purpose of human connection, cultural authenticity, and progressive thinking.