Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah-Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced the launch of Samr 1 neighbourhood, a new zone within the Hayyan development project.

The announcement of the new project follows the remarkable sale of 90 percent of the units in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: "The successful launch of our newest neighbourhood, Samr 1, within the Hayyan residential project, comes in response to the growing demand for this development. This reflects Alef Group's commitment to enhancing pioneering community experiences through the delivery of modern and unique residential and commercial facilities."

He added that the Hayyan project "represents a leading model of Alef Group's efforts to strengthen Sharjah's investment sector by providing high-quality real estate that meets global standards. It caters to the diverse aspirations of homebuyers, business owners, and investors across all sectors, with a focus on quality and excellence."

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Samr 1 will be the latest addition to the Hayyan development project. The new residential development consists of 180 units, including three-bedroom townhouses, four-bedroom townhouses, and four-bedroom standalone villas.

The new project is a family-friendly neighbourhood with amenities including a lagoon swimming pool, a park, children's play areas, a farmhouse, landscape pocket parks for villas, a cycling track within the development, a shopping mall, and a community mosque.

The project is expected to be handed over to owners by September 2028 upon completion of construction.

Hayyan is an AED 3.5 billion development by Alef Group, spanning approximately 8.7 million square feet, and includes 1,882 villa units distributed over four different areas.

The project, featuring 80,000 square feet of organic edible crops and more than 40,000 green trees, aligns with Sharjah's vision of achieving a sustainable green environment adhering to global environmental standards.

Hayyan offers a unique experience by becoming the green heart of Sharjah. The development includes the largest swimming lake in the emirate, along with open spaces featuring football, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, a gymnasium, and 6 km of running and cycling tracks. The project also provides multiple dining options, cafés, and a gym, all offering residents integrated facilities with views over the lake.

In essence, Hayyan provides a holistic and exceptional living experience, combining nature, green spaces, modern amenities, and a range of services to meet all needs in one place.

