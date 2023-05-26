Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in Sharjah, has launched the upcoming Darb 4 residential tower at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3).

The announcement was made by Alef Group representatives at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2023.

Alef Group comments, “We are pleased to reveal the upcoming Darb 4 project at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3). This new development seeks to provide residents with a thoughtfully designed aquatic living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah, in line with Sharjah development directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

“"Our presence at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2023 reflects our dedication to engaging with the community and individuals in Sharjah, prioritizing their needs over mere statements. Through our unwavering commitment, we strive to contribute towards the welfare of Sharjah's residents and revolutionize the local real estate sector. Our relentless efforts have resulted in creating the remarkable Darb cluster at Al Mamsha Raseel, an exceptional choice for both investors and families."- Alef Group continues.

Darb 4 is the fourth residential building in the Darb cluster at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3). Comprising 206 units made of 1-3 bedroom modern and premier apartment units, the new addition adds to the upscale pedestrian-friendly locality. Units, feature elegantly designed spaces with high ceilings and large windows to allow in natural lighting and stunning views, along with personal balconies.

Darb 4 building features the best in construction materials and high-tech, smart systems for residents to live efficiently. Home automation control panels are conveniently accessible through mobile apps. The building is highly secure - advanced CCTV cameras ensure resident safety around the clock. Darb 4 overlooks stunning water features, swimming pools and a water park for family fun.

Designed with ample walkways, beautiful landscaping and breathtaking water feature views, Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a premier lifestyle. The Zone includes 3 clusters of buildings: Darb, Nama and Hamsa, featuring a selection of homes for families to thrive in.

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

