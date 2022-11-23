Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has launched Darb 3 in Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3), following record sales achieved with Al Mamsha Raseel - Darb 1 development project, to be delivered on time in the last quarter of 2024. The launch of Darb 3 coincides with recent amendments to Sharjah property ownership laws to encourage international and expat investment to the Emirate.

Alef Group said, "We are happy to report that we have achieved record sales with our Darb 1 development in Al Mamsha Raseel Zone 3, of the Al Mamsha Sharjah development, and are now thrilled to announce the launch of the third building, Darb 3, in the same cluster.”

Darb 3 is the third building in the Darb Cluster in Zone 3 of the company’s Al Mamsha Raseel development. The 1.6 billion AED project, located in the Al Muwaileh area will be the city's first fully walkable community.

“We strive to provide the Emirate with a unique lifestyle experience, with access to world-class retailers and entertainment for families and investors to enjoy, and highlighting Sharjah’s advancements and excellence in the fields of culture, education, and urbanisation. The new development will showcase and embody key elements of Sharjah's rich history and culture,” the group continued.

Local and international investors will benefit in this project by recent amendments made to property ownership laws in the Emirate of Sharjah. Darb 3 comprises 213 units, offering a variety of modern one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with private terraces and outdoor spaces and interactive water features.

The Group added: “Under the recent directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, international, non-UAE citizen investors to the Emirate are now entitled to freehold ownership of property in Sharjah’s strategic properties in accordance with the controls determined by the Executive Council, and can now partake in investing in their dream homes.”

“Utilising this excellent addition to property ownership laws, we at Alef Group aim to provide our investors and residents with world-class projects, such as Darb 1, 2 and 3 in Al Mamsha Sharjah, which will undoubtedly boost investment in the region,” the group concluded.

Designed with scenic and ample walkways, Al Mamsha Sharjah project was the vision of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, our beloved founder. Al Mamsha Raseel Zone 3 will cater to a range of personal tastes and budgets, and will feature a beautiful selection of luxury homes designed with vast open spaces and floorplans.

-Ends-

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 8 billion worth of assets and a land bank of AED 1 billion, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @Hayyanuae on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on Youtube.