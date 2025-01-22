Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, announces the launch of Al Mamsha Hamsa at ACRES 2025, following the exceptional success and high demand generated by its Nama and Darb clusters. This new neighborhood is poised to further solidify Al Mamsha as a sought-after destination in Sharjah’s real estate landscape.

Al Mamsha Hamsa comprises three buildings with a total of 420 units spanning 50,000 square meters of built-up area, featuring one- to three-bedroom apartments. Designed to blend modern living with serene, landscaped surroundings, each residence offers carefully planned interiors and access to a vibrant retail area, ensuring comfort and convenience for families, professionals, and investors.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, “We are thrilled to unveil Al Mamsha Hamsa at ACRES 2025, building upon the strong momentum and positive reception of our previous clusters. This launch underscores our commitment to creating premium residential communities in Sharjah, where contemporary design meets tranquil landscapes to provide a refined lifestyle experience. We look forward to further enriching Sharjah’s booming real estate market with this exciting addition.”

Strategically situated on the left edge of Al Mamsha, the neighborhood boasts a dedicated podium level offering open views, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and calming water elements that promote a sense of natural tranquility. With its proximity to Sharjah International Airport, the University City of Sharjah, and major highways, Al Mamsha Hamsa ensures seamless connectivity and ease of living. By integrating premium amenities, sustainable design, and a prime location, Alef Group continues to redefine modern living in the Emirate of Sharjah.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group's endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae.