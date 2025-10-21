Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Phase 2 within its landmark AED2.5 billion Olfah development project, the forest-designed walkable buildings community. This milestone marks the continued momentum of Alef Group’s commitment to redefining contemporary living in Sharjah by enabling residents to live within the largest community park through world-class design, lifestyle amenities and sustainable urban planning.

Following the successful launch of Phase 1, the addition of Phase 2 reinforces Alef Group’s vision to deliver an exceptional residential experience inspired by modern design, nature at its largest and community wellbeing. The new phase introduces more inventory from the highly sought-after three-bedroom apartments, catering to growing demand, while maintaining the project’s distinctive balance between urban comfort and natural serenity.

Located strategically in the heart of New Sharjah, Olfah is designed as a vibrant and sustainable neighbourhood that brings together residential, retail and leisure spaces in perfect harmony. The launch of Phase 2 represents the next chapter in Alef Group’s mission to shape future-ready communities that enhance Sharjah’s position as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate destinations.

The development features an expansion of green landscaping beside the pool, enhancing the overall ambience and visual connection between built spaces and natural surroundings. Olfah is designed around the concept of nature at its largest, with expansive green spaces creating an inviting and serene atmosphere that encourages outdoor activity and relaxation. This extensive greenery offers uninterrupted views of vast landscaped areas from most apartments, establishing a tranquil and engaging living environment that fosters wellbeing and a connection with nature.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “The launch of the second phase of buildings at Olfah marks another important milestone in Alef Group’s journey to redefine modern living in Sharjah. This expansion reflects our strategic vision to create vibrant, sustainable communities that elevate the quality of life for residents while supporting the emirate’s long-term urban development goals.”

“We aspire to continue to demonstrate our commitment to innovation, design excellence and responsible growth, ensuring that Alef remains at the forefront of Sharjah’s evolving real estate sector and a trusted partner in shaping its future,” Al Nuaimi added.

Phase 2 features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments thoughtfully designed to maximise light, space and comfort. Each residence integrates modern interiors, custom-designed kitchens, full-height wardrobes and premium finishes to meet the lifestyle aspirations of today’s residents. With floor-to-ceiling windows, large balconies and expansive layouts, more than 75% of apartments offer direct views of landscaped parks, swimming pools and the surrounding urban skyline.

Centrally located, Olfah connects residents to Sharjah’s key lifestyle and educational hubs. The development is just 8 minutes from University City, 9 minutes from Zahia City Centre and 15 minutes from Sharjah International Airport. Proximity to healthcare facilities, retail destinations and major transport routes makes Olfah an ideal address for professionals, families and investors alike.

About Alef

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED12 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group's premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

Capitalising on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognises the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Alef Group invests in strategic joint ventures with credible entities with a business scope that covers multiple divisions.