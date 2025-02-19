Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, is proud to announce the official release of Al Mamsha Hamsa. Following its remarkable launch at ACRES, sales for this premium development will commence on 20th February 2025.

Al Mamsha Hamsa features three state-of-the-art buildings offering a total of 420 residential units spread over 50,000 square meters of built-up area. The development comprises a diverse range of one- to three-bedroom apartments, designed to harmoniously blend modern urban living with serene, landscaped surroundings. Each residence boasts carefully planned interiors and direct access to a vibrant retail precinct, ensuring an elevated lifestyle experience for families, professionals, and discerning investors.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented, “We are pleased to announce the sales commencement of Al Mamsha Hamsa, building upon the strong momentum and positive reception of our previous clusters. This launch underscores our commitment to creating premium residential communities in Sharjah where contemporary design meets tranquil landscapes. We look forward to further enriching Sharjah’s booming real estate market with this exciting new development.”

Strategically located on the left edge of Al Mamsha, the neighborhood is designed with a dedicated podium level that offers sweeping open views, inviting swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and calming water features—elements that foster a sense of natural tranquility. Its proximity to Sharjah International Airport, the University City of Sharjah, and major highways ensures seamless connectivity and convenience for residents.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

