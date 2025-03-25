Sharjah, UAE – Alef, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the appointment of CC7 as the main contractor for Al Mamsha Raseel project, valued at AED 1.1 billion. The development, part of the larger Al Mamsha Sharjah community, will comprise 11 buildings across the Darb and Nama clusters, delivering a total of 1,915 residential units.

The project is set to redefine modern living in Sharjah, offering a blend of luxury, sustainability, and community-centric design. With construction set to commence immediately, the anticipated completion date is December 2028.

Al Mamsha Raseel

Al Mamsha Raseel, meaning "pure water" in Arabic, is a captivating zone within the Al Mamsha Sharjah, designed to harmonize modern living with natural beauty. The development will feature stunning water elements, including interactive fountains in play areas, creating a serene and engaging environment for residents. With its thoughtfully planned walkways, lush landscaping, and elegant water features, this zone is set to provide a selection of enviable homes, complemented by open spaces that enhance the overall living experience.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef, commented: “The appointment of CC7 marks a significant milestone in the development of Al Mamsha Raseel. Their expertise and dedication to quality align perfectly with our vision of creating exceptional living spaces that cater to the needs of modern families. This project underscores our commitment to supporting Sharjah’s growth and delivering sustainable, community-focused developments.”

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Al Mamsha Raseel will incorporate sustainable building practices, including energy-efficient systems, water-saving technologies, and eco-friendly materials. The development will also feature extensive green spaces, recreational areas, and family-friendly amenities, ensuring a balanced and harmonious lifestyle for residents.

Al Mamsha Sharjah

Al Mamsha Sharjah project spans 3 million square feet and is divided into four distinct zones: Al Mamsha Souks, Al Mamsha Seerah, Al Mamsha Raseel, and Al Mamsha Hamsa. As Sharjah’s first fully walkable residential community, it seamlessly blends residential and commercial spaces. Strategically situated near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the project offers unparalleled accessibility and convenience for both residents and visitors.