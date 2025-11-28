Anchored in its vision of being the “Platform for Global Innovation Solutions”, ALEC Innovation Day 2025 highlighted the company as a platform where ideas can land, be tested on real projects, refined through fast feedback, and then scaled for maximum value across the industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At the latest edition of its annual Innovation Day, ALEC Holdings demonstrated how, through the systematic execution of its Innovation Roadmap, the company has successfully evolved into a ‘Platform for Global Innovation Solutions’ where solutions shaping the future of construction are ideated, nurtured and then scaled across the wider industry.

With the GCC construction market projected to reach US$2.7 trillion by 2033, the sector is under growing pressure to build faster, safer, and more sustainably. “The region is a fertile ground for innovation, but this cannot thrive in isolation,” said Imad Itani, Head of Innovation at ALEC. “It needs an ecosystem which allows promising technologies to be applied to the most ambitious undertakings, investors to access vetted solutions, and innovators to secure fast-track funding. At ALEC, we have made a clear and concerted effort to become that ecosystem. Today we are the epicentre of construction innovation, identifying, implementing, and scaling technologies that can transform how the region builds.”

ALEC’s transformation is driven by a culture that actively encourages experimentation. The business has cultivated champions across departments who are eager to test, refine, and scale new ideas, while many of ALEC’s business units now regularly bring their own innovative products and services to market.

Reinforcing the company’s position as the Platform for Global Innovation Solutions, were the 15 external partners who showcased their technologies at Innovation Day. These companies have used ALEC as a launchpad, working with the company’s specialists to mature their solutions, apply them to real-world projects, and build viable commercial models that enable industry-wide value creation. Among the most notable examples were TENDERD, the AI-powered equipment management platform that recently secured a US$30 million Series A round, and SOLUT, whose workforce productivity analytics technology has helped increase labour efficiency by around 30 percent across multiple pilot sites.

“The credibility afforded by ALEC’s validation has been transformative for us,” said Aleksander Belousov, Founder of SOLUT, which received recognition for innovation during the event. “Since collaborating with ALEC, we have seen increased engagement from developers and contractors, as well as from customers in other industries, who now have the confidence to adopt and support our solutions. It has significantly shortened our time to market and accelerated our ability to refine and scale our technology.”

Innovation Day also underscored ALEC’s commitment to subcontractors, who the company believes play a growing role in shaping the future of the sector. “Subcontractors play a vital role in ALEC’s project delivery, which makes their involvement in our innovation journey essential,” Itani said. “This year marks the first time we have expanded our innovation initiatives to include select subcontractors, and we intend to broaden this across the entire supply chain in the future. By creating opportunities for shared learning and collaboration, we are building a collaboration framework that will enhance capabilities across the ecosystem and drive collective progress.”

At this edition of Innovation Day, ALEC also introduced a new set of Collaboration Awards, recognising the partners who are helping elevate innovation across ALEC’s ecosystem. The awards celebrated excellence in four key areas: Innovative Subcontractor of the Year, Technology Collaboration of the Year, Start-up Engagement of the Year, and Client Collaboration of the Year. Each category reflects ALEC’s commitment to fostering stronger partnerships and driving meaningful, industry-wide progress.

About ALEC Holdings

ALEC Holdings, part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is a leading diversified engineering and construction group operating in the UAE and KSA. The Company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for innovation, quality, reliability and operational excellence.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fitout, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. With these capabilities, the Company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

