Net profit more than doubled, growing 116% YoY to AED 432 million in 9M, with net margin expanding from 3.7% to 4.8%. Q3 alone saw net profit surge 172% YoY to AED 193 million.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ALEC Holdings PJSC (“ALEC” or the “Company”), the market-leading diversified engineering and construction group with operations focused on large-scale, complex and iconic buildings and energy projects in the UAE and the KSA, announced today its financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) and nine months (“9M”) ended 30 September 2025. Following a high-profile listing on DFM, ALEC’s results reflect continued execution against a high-quality backlog, disciplined project selection, and operating leverage across the business.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@lseg.com



Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.