Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ALEC Holdings PJSC (“ALEC” or the “Company”), the market-leading diversified engineering and construction group with operations focused on large-scale, complex and iconic buildings and energy projects in the UAE and the KSA, announced today its financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) and nine months (“9M”) ended 30 September 2025. Following a high-profile listing on DFM, ALEC’s results reflect continued execution against a high-quality backlog, disciplined project selection, and operating leverage across the business.