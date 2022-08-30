ALEC Establishes Strategic Projects and Developments Division to Enable a Simpler, More Robust, and Dependable Delivery Model

New single-point of contact delivery solution will be offered as a project life-cycle value-add during inception and pre-construction stages

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As it looks to steer the regional construction industry towards a sustainable future, ALEC, a leading construction and related businesses company operating in the GCC and Africa, has established a new division that will specialise in alternative engagement models – Design and build, Construction Management, and Turnkey Developments – with the aim of delivering comprehensive value to clients from the project definition stage onwards.

Outlining the market drivers that prompted ALEC’s decision to establish its Strategic Projects and Developments division, Sean McQue, Operations Director at ALEC, said, “As we focus our efforts on pioneering a more sustainable future for our industry, we recognise that this requires the constant evolution and enhancement of our solution portfolio to deliver the most comprehensive value to our clients.”

“After a rigorous cause-and-effect analysis of decisions made throughout a project’s life cycle, we found that a disproportionate amount of value can be created if the right decisions are made in the first 10% of the project’s life cycle. Additionally, a collaborative environment and elimination of outdated practises, can further enhance this value,” added McQue.

The single-point of contact delivery solution will be offered to clients as a means to add value and speed, from the outset of the project life cycle. In keeping with the company’s focus on digitalisation of the sector, this solution will follow a digital-first approach with all stakeholders working in a common BIM and data environment. This will not only enhance efficiency, productivity and knowledge transfer resulting in a more streamlined construction process, but more importantly, it will create a smooth transition into Handover and Asset Management by providing a Digital Twin of the asset.

The new division will be headed by Severin Tenim who said, “The launch of the new division aligns with ALEC's focus on steering the construction Industry towards a sustainable future. Research has shown that tremendous value can be created across the entire project lifecycle if the right decisions are made in the critical early stages. Our aim therefore is to serve as the strategic delivery partner from the onset with the objective of de-risking asset delivery and as a result, enhancing overall investment performance.”

While the fundamental principles of the division’s solution are transferrable across multiple asset classes, Tenim and his team intend to specialise in owner-operator models, build-to-rent assets, mixed-use hospitality, and projects that lend themselves to a high degree of modularity including serviced apartments, residential apartments, and mid-sized villas.