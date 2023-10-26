The community’s focal point is a treehouse community centre that sits within an expansive central park with a soothing stream that provides a harmonious backdrop to everyday life

Connected by a network of shaded pathways, the community spans almost 1 million sqm and features a meditation pavilion, zen gardens, a spa and much more

462 residential units, ranging from three- to four-bedroom townhouses to six-bedroom premium villas, will be available to buyers of all nationalities from 31 October

Haven by Aldar is targeting LEED Gold and Fit-Well 3 Star ratings, and will become the first community in the UAE to hold both certifications

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Aldar Properties ('Aldar') announced today its first residential development in Dubai, Haven by Aldar (‘Haven’), a community rooted in nature and wellness that creates an environment for residents to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle. As Abu Dhabi’s most loved real estate brand, with some of the most sought-after communities on Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, Aldar is set to introduce a fresh and distinct offering to Dubai, alongside its joint venture partner Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with a presence in over 13 countries.

Taking community living in Dubai into new heights, Haven will offer residents an exclusive retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with a sophisticated suburban living experience. Planned around a lush, green central park, Haven’s thoughtful master plan fosters interconnectedness and ease of access to all amenities and social areas through a network of shaded pathways. These pathways lead to the expansive central park, which immerses residents in a refreshing outdoor experience, promoting relaxation and wellness.

Located in a highly sought after area opposite Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Haven is positioned along some of the most popular transport corridors in the emirate such as the Dubai-Al Ain Road, allowing for easy access to key business and lifestyle hubs, including Downtown Dubai and DIFC as well as attractions such as Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Mall. Residents will also benefit from easy access to major highways connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The first phase of the development is set to launch on 31 October 2023, comprising 462 of the community’s total 2,428 homes, and will include townhouses ranging from three- to four-bedrooms, and villas ranging from three- to six-bedrooms across premium and standard finishes. Prices start from AED 2.5 million for three-bedroom townhouses, while three-bedroom villas start from AED 3.5 million.

Spanning an expansive area of almost one million square metres, Haven will offer residents access to a range of fitness and wellness-focused amenities and facilities, including a meditation pavilion, zen gardens, tranquillity pool, nature trail, run and ride tracks, exercise areas, challenge stations, a padel tennis court, and a yoga studio, encouraging a balanced and active lifestyle. Residents will also enjoy a wellness concierge, spa, and community spaces to host gatherings and activities for all ages.

A holistic living experience will be offered to residents through key amenities, including a school, nursery, shaded play zone, mosque, and a retail hub complete with a gym and office spaces.

Haven will also provide a series of additional services that residents can avail of as and when they need them, including healthy meals on demand, house care and housekeeping, landscaping, childcare and nursing care, and travel concierge.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “We are delighted to embark on a new chapter in Aldar’s history by growing our footprint to a new market, taking our stellar residential offering to Dubai for the first time. Alongside Dubai Holding, we will develop three communities in prime suburban locations that will leverage the best of Aldar’s portfolio of businesses to create well designed, functional, and vibrant environments, starting with Haven. With Dubai’s real estate market continuing to experience strong growth, we look forward to expanding our presence in the emirate as we focus on further geographical and sector diversification.”

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “In line with our vision of shaping the urban landscape across the emirate, we are pleased to reveal a unique, sustainable residential offering with wellness and nature taking centre stage, together with Aldar. Our strategic and long-term partnership with Aldar goes beyond a business alliance, it is a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Together, we aim to set new standards and raise the bar, with a strong emphasis on high-quality and sustainability. In a dynamic and ever-evolving market, Dubai Holding remains at the forefront, cementing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for investment and driving its economic growth with a spirit of innovation and excellence.”

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “We are extremely excited to unveil Haven, our first residential concept in Dubai. Throughout the masterplan development process, we were very intentional about enabling a lifestyle centred on wellbeing that combines modern homes with expansive green spaces and engaging amenities. We are confident that Haven is a fresh concept for the Dubai market and offers homeowners and investors an opportunity to purchase a property in a well-located and well-connected suburban destination.”

The development will target LEED certification for the masterplan and will incorporate sustainability measures into its design to reduce energy, water, and waste consumption. In a further demonstration of its commitment to healthy and sustainable communities, Aldar will be developing Haven in line with the standards of Fitwel, the world’s leading healthy building certification, with the intention of achieving Fitwel 3-star rating. Haven is designed to prioritise natural light and scenic views to enhance the quality of residents’ living experience.

In addition to fostering social connection and wellness, the community will include key sustainable features in line with Aldar’s desire to promote sustainable living such as electric vehicle charging points, efficient water fixtures, and smart waste management. Locally sourced materials will be prioritised for the development to reduce carbon footprint, as well as adopting sustainable construction practices.

Construction of the first phase of Haven is due to begin in Q2 2024, with handovers expected in Q3 2027.

