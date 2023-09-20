Nikki Beach Global branded homes will boast oceanic views and access to a signature club house, spa, fitness centre, and retail outlets

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) announced today its partnership Nikki Beach Global (‘Nikki Beach’) a luxury lifestyle hospitality company globally renowned for its upscale branded residences, beach club, and resort concepts. The partnership will see Aldar and Nikki Beach develop three branded residential buildings as part of a larger beachfront community on Al Marjan Island, with residential sales set to launch later this year.



The partnership with Nikki Beach, which is renowned for delivering barefoot luxury, stylish, and relaxed lifestyle experiences, is set to redefine coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah, merging Aldar's well-designed living with Nikki Beach's vibrancy and elegance. Marking Aldar’s inaugural residential development in Ras Al Khaimah, Nikki Beach Residences will be nestled between Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, both acquired by Aldar in 2022.



Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: "As Aldar continues to expand its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah, our partnership with Nikki Beach is key to developing an unparalleled residential offering in an emirate that is growing as an investment hub and tourism destination. Nikki Beach, with its global prestige and proven track record in upscale hospitality, aligns perfectly with Aldar’s vision to create memorable experiences and thriving communities and we look forward to unveiling more details about the masterplan soon."



Inspired by the vision of founder Jack Penrod, and CEO Lucia Pernod, Nikki Beach has built a strong brand reputation as an original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film, and art into one. Today, the Nikki Beach concept has transcended its international venues and grown into a global, multifaceted luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand with 11 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, branded residences, a fashion division, special events, and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity. Built on a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, this partnership will merge Aldar's expertise in creating vibrant communities with Nikki Beach's flair for crafting unique, immersive experiences, setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.



Jihad El Khoury, Chairman and CEO of Nikki Beach EMEA Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Nikki Beach Residences on Al Marjan Island are poised to revolutionize coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are thrilled to partner with Aldar to bring this luxurious and vibrant concept to life. Our collaboration signifies a perfect blend of Aldar's expertise in creating thriving communities and Nikki Beach's reputation for delivering unique lifestyle experiences. These residences will not only offer residents curated living spaces but also a true sense of community that Nikki Beach is known for.”



Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach Global: “Nikki Beach Residences will offer the opportunity to secure your own piece of Nikki Beach in this vibrant region and we look forward to working with Aldar on this exciting property development. We are extremely discerning as we expand our global portfolio of residences and are confident that Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination to bring our loyal clientele this new way of celebrating life.”



Nikki Beach Residences will offer fully furnished apartments with curated living spaces and expansive balconies that frame captivating vistas of the Arabian Gulf. The common areas, including a club house with a lounge and restaurant, and hospitality suite for hosting gatherings, will foster a unique sense of belonging and shared experiences among residents. The development will also be the first wellness-focused community in Ras Al Khaimah to achieve global FitWel healthy building certification – a testament to Aldar’s commitment to delivering healthy communities that support the wellbeing of its residents.



For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

+971 2 810 5555



Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

+971 56 416 9258

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.



Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which is Aldar's dedicated project delivery arm and the manager of its project management business; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.



Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 33 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 33,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.



Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.



Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.



For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About Nikki Beach Global:

In 1998, entrepreneurs Jack and Lucia Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 25 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company with 11 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, a fashion division, special events, and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.



Nikki Beach has become known for impressive pop-ups during the Cannes International Film Festival, partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned performers and DJs, and a curated fashion collection offered in Nikki Beach boutiques and an online shop. Across the growing hotel division, Nikki Beach has introduced various on-site dining concepts including Café Nikki, Escape, and Soul Lounge as well as a luxury spa and Tone Gym. The Nikki Beach Global team plans to continue expanding their hospitality footprint with a number of new concepts in the pipeline.



Nikki Beach beach clubs can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Costa Smeralda, Italy and Tivat, Montenegro. Every year, Nikki Beach has a pop-up location during the Cannes International Film Festival in France and a summer-long pop-up lounge at the Waterfront in Porto Cervo, Italy. The Hotels & Resorts division has properties in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Dubai, UAE; Santorini, Greece and Tivat, Montenegro, with a property in Muscat, Oman opening soon.



Website: www.nikkibeach.com

Facebook: Nikki Beach Global

Instagram: @nikkibeach

Spotify: @nikkibeach

