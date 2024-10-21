Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental Residences will be situated in Saadiyat Cultural District among world-class museums, fine dining, and entertainment

228 premium branded residences featuring panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Zayed National Museum, and its fountains

Partnership underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a premier global destination to live and caters to increasing global demand for luxury branded residences

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar has today announced its partnership with Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences, to develop Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental branded residences on Saadiyat Island.

Set to launch for sale later in 2024, Mandarin Oriental Residences will consist of 228 premium homes that will epitomize luxury through exquisite design and the legendary service that has defined Mandarin Oriental as one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands.

The exclusive development sits within Saadiyat Cultural District overlooking the soaring falcon wings of Zayed National Museum and will be within walking distance of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the forthcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Mandarin Oriental Residences will have access to 3,500 sqm of premium dining spaces along the Zayed National Museum promenade, with a further 60,000 sqm of experiential retail, entertainment and leisure options located at the nearby Saadiyat Grove. Residents will also enjoy seamless access to the cultural richness of the nearby museums, complemented by breathtaking fountain views.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, commented: “Our partnership with Mandarin Oriental reflects the strength of demand amongst local and overseas buyers for premium developments in Abu Dhabi and will further elevate the luxury living experience within Saadiyat Cultural District. The partnership is also a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract globally renowned luxury brands that emanate service excellence, delight customers through every interaction, and elevate the overall living experience.”

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive at Mandarin Oriental, added: “We are delighted to partner with Aldar on this landmark development in Abu Dhabi, introducing the Mandarin Oriental lifestyle to residents for the first time. This collaboration highlights our commitment to creating exceptional experiences in a destination where discerning individuals aspire not only to visit but to call home. With our signature attention to detail and dedication to legendary service, we look forward to establishing a new benchmark for luxury living in Abu Dhabi.”

Saadiyat Island is a vibrant and sophisticated destination, offering a blend of pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and world-class fine dining. Renowned for its cultural attractions and stunning natural beauty, it provides an unforgettable experience for visitors seeking relaxation or excitement.

The partnership comes as demand for branded residences is experiencing sustained growth in Abu Dhabi, with a penthouse within one of Aldar’s branded residential developments on Saadiyat Island setting a record transaction for Abu Dhabi earlier this year, selling for AED 137 million.

Perspective buyers can register expressions of interest in the Mandarin Oriental Residences through the following link: https://www.aldar.com/properties/en/teaser/mandarinoriental.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Renowned for creating outstanding properties, each destination reflects the Group’s dual Asian heritage, local culture and unique design. Driven by a passion for the exceptional, every day, everywhere, the Group’s mission is to craft time enriching experiences that transform the ordinary to the exceptional and guests to fans through its legendary service. The Group now operates 41 hotels, 12 residences and 24 exclusive homes in 26 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.

Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com, including Media Centre.