12-month interest-free payment plan for residential purchases within Aldar's sales portfolio in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as tuition fees at Aldar Education

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar, the UAE’s leading real estate developer, investor, and manager has partnered with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, to launch the Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card. This exclusive co-branded credit card provides unparalleled benefits through Aldar’s digital loyalty platform, Darna, making it easier than ever for customers to earn and redeem rewards across Aldar’s extensive portfolio.

The Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card offers a generous points earning rate of up to 10% on eligible transactions within the Aldar network including shopping malls, hotels, golf courses, restaurants, and entertainment venues. In addition, a 12-month interest free payment instalment plan will be applied to school fee payments at Aldar Education and residential purchases within Aldar's sales portfolio in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Darna digital loyalty platform is a core part of the Live Aldar ecosystem, which brings together all lifestyle propositions, offering Aldar customers a digital one stop shop to earn rewards and benefits for their purchases. The launch of the Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card further empowers that goal by providing a seamless, fully digital experience and currency for customers across all touchpoints.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment said: “The Darna loyalty platform brings all our lifestyle propositions together in one rewarding place and acts as the currency of our digital ecosystem, Live Aldar. With that in mind, we are delighted to introduce the new Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card as we continue to extend our digital footprint and provide our customers with seamless experiences across all touchpoints of our diverse business. We are very excited about the potential of the credit card as a key enabler of customer experience and brand loyalty, and in partnering with Emirates NBD we are confident it will be a huge success.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Aldar, a top UAE brand and a market leader in Abu Dhabi, to launch the new Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card. Together, we are providing customers an array of lifestyle benefits and exceptional rewards across Aldar’s widely popular and diversified properties, hospitality venues, and attractions across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.”

Mr Hadi added: “The introduction of the card builds on our commitment to continually improve and enhance the customer experience by partnering with leading brands who share our values and aspirations.”

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, said: "This partnership is a great example of industry leaders coming together to deliver great value. By leveraging Visa, Emirates NBD, and Aldar’s expertise, we are offering our cardholders an enriched payment experience, backed by Visa's best-in-class security and worldwide acceptance at 150 million merchant partners. Visa is proud to partner with Emirates NBD and Aldar to introduce this first-of-its-kind Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card, and we look forward to introducing more exciting solutions to the UAE.”

Available in four tiers - Infinite Privilege, Infinite, Signature, and Select, the card unlocks a wide range of exclusive benefits, including:

Instant Rewards: Earn up to 10% back as Darna Points on spends within the Aldar network and up to 1.5% back on all other spends.

Earn up to 10% back as Darna Points on spends within the Aldar network and up to 1.5% back on all other spends. 1,200+ Redemption Options : Redeem Darna points effortlessly across Aldar shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and leisure attractions using the card’s built-in dual-application loyalty chip.

: Redeem Darna points effortlessly across Aldar shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and leisure attractions using the card’s built-in dual-application loyalty chip. Complimentary Darna Status: Enjoy VIP perks such as bonus birthday points, hospitality benefits, exclusive discounts, and dedicated parking.

Enjoy VIP perks such as bonus birthday points, hospitality benefits, exclusive discounts, and dedicated parking. Golf Privileges: Complimentary access to top-tier golf courses across the UAE, including Trump International Golf Course, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Emirates NBD Darna Visa Credit Card holders will benefit from Aldar’s worldclass ecosystem of shopping, entertainment, and dining offerings across the UAE, including Yas Mall, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, World Trade Centre, and the upcoming Saadiyat Grove in Abu Dhabi, Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain, and Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. Through Aldar Hospitality, card holders can enjoy rewards and benefits at a variety of premier hotels and leisure assets such as the W Abu Dhabi, Double Tree by Hilton Resort and Spa Al Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, golf courses, and beach clubs.

