151 four-, five-, and six-bedroom canal-front and canal-accessible villas will be available to buyers of all nationalities from 13 September 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’), announced today the launch of Yas Riva, an exclusive villa community on Yas Island offering buyers a choice of both canal-front and canal-accessible homes designed to facilitate luxurious relaxation in a tranquil waterfront setting.

Surrounded by world-class attractions, Yas Riva offers a distinctive lifestyle of ease and elegance, where every detail and moment matter, and the water becomes an extension of the home.

With sleek and elegant design principles, Yas Riva is one of the few residential developments in Abu Dhabi offering direct access to a canal. Each canal-front home will have its own private dock, enabling residents to explore the surrounding waterways via boat. With a curving exterior, the canal-front villas feature a design that resonates with the surrounding landscape, reflecting the gentle movement of water.

The villas further inland, meanwhile, have magnificent contemporary architecture and views over thoughtfully landscaped gardens and parks, as well as access to the canal front via dedicated walkways. The striking villas are sophisticated in their design, with clean, minimalist lines serving as a perfect backdrop for the surrounding lush green spaces.

With spectacular views over the canal, landscaped parks, and gardens, the residences offer two unique exterior designs, in addition to exclusively tailored interiors by design studio 1058 London. Homeowners at Yas Riva will also have the option to customise an outdoor pod that can serve various purposes, be it a gym, office, extra living space or majlis.

Residents will enjoy access to a health-and-wellness centre located on the water’s edge that features a dedicated spa and gym, as well as an adults’ pool, kids’ pool, and a sunken firepit. Further amenities enhancing the community’s vibrant atmosphere include landscaped gardens, and three parks with facilities such as table tennis, two padel courts, outdoor fitness areas, an amphitheatre, social and picnic spaces, and an obstacle course. Kids at Yas Riva will also enjoy play areas, a Splash Pad, climbing play and channel water play.

Located on the northern shores of Yas Island, residents will experience the world-class entertainment, retail, and leisure offerings on the island, such as Yas Mall, Yas Bay, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Acres Golf Course, and Etihad Arena. The community will also be in close proximity to upcoming spaces such as Yas Park and several award-winning theme parks, including Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, and Warner Bros World, as well as the record-breaking CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Supporting Aldar’s commitment to sustainable living and building practices, Yas Riva is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating for the villas and a 2 Pearl Estidama rating for the community, incorporating sustainable design elements that reduce carbon emissions and water usage throughout the development's design, build, and living phases. This includes low-carbon designs for the villas and the use of materials such as recycled steel and concrete, as well as FSC-certified timber with a lower embodied carbon footprint. Yas Riva is also aiming for a 2-star rating from Fitwel, the world’s leading certification system committed to building healthy communities.

Sales of units will launch on 13 September 2024 for all nationalities. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square in Abu Dhabi or its Dubai Sales Centre, close to Kite Beach on Jumeirah Beach Road. Customers can also get in touch via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

