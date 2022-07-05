AED 1.7 billion development overlooking Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Designed in response to growing demand for lifestyle-oriented properties on Yas Island

Studios, apartments and duplexes with stunning golf course and sea views available to all nationalities from 23 July

519 apartments for sale in initial release

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the launch of Yas Golf Collection, its latest community on the iconic Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Overlooking the stunning Yas Links Golf Course and Abu Dhabi’s mangroves, the AED 1.7 billion resort-style community features over 127,000 sqm of gross floor area and encompasses a total of 1,062 apartments and duplexes. Homes in Yas Golf Collection will be available to purchase by all nationalities from 23 July.

The community offers multiple home types to cater to a broad customer base, from unfurnished and furnished apartments, through to larger residences and units designed specifically for investors interested in short-term leasing. Units overlooking the championship golf course also face the water, meaning they catch Abu Dhabi’s stunning sunsets.

Units will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes. In tune with customer trends, the larger units in the community have been designed to include dedicated studies to facilitate working or studying from home, and a range of studios and one-bedroom units come fully furnished with custom colour scheme packages. The units are competitively priced, with studios starting from AED 705,000, and apartments starting from AED 1.24 million.

Yas Golf Collection provides unparalleled proximity to the sites of major annual global sporting events including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, and the UFC Fight Island. The community is located in close proximity to Abu Dhabi’s main airport, making it a compelling proposition for international buyers who can also benefit from the emirate’s recent visa changes and its status as the world’s safest city.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Building on the highly successful product launches on Yas Island last year, Yas Golf Collection reinforces our belief in the island’s status as a world-class destination and one that is attracting large interest from both resident and overseas buyers. Given the diversity of units on offer at Yas Golf Collection, we expect to see significant interest from residents looking for a new home, as well as local and international investors seeking a foothold in Abu Dhabi’s attractive property market.”

Inspired by resort-style living, Yas Golf Collection offers residents access to communal podium gardens, community gyms and swimming pools, a fitness pavilion, multi-use sports courts, and a running track. Customers will also enjoy all the existing amenities Yas Island has to offer, alongside the stunning views of a world-class golf course, and Abu Dhabi’s mangroves and skyline. The community also boasts a range of 10 retail stores, a supermarket, restaurants and cafes. Construction of Yas Golf Collection is due to begin in Q1 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2025.

In line with Aldar’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, the homes at Yas Golf Collection have also been designed to achieve a two-pearl rating for residential buildings and a one-pearl rating for public areas, as per the Estidama sustainability rating system, exceeding the latest standards set in the UAE.

Customers interested in purchasing units at Yas Golf Collection can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or contact the Aldar Sales Centre by phone on 800-ALDAR/800-25327 or via email on customermanagement@aldar.com.

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, livable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 65 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business, including AED 45 billion of government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 22 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial and hospitality segments. It also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, including Aldar Academies, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, with 20 schools, over 26,000 students and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy.

Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 11 hotels, comprising over 3,600 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on: