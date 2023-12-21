The Greener Voyage programme will commence at Yas Plaza Hotels and Nurai Island, starting in December 2023.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties PJSC (“Aldar”) is encouraging guests to commit to more sustainable choices with the introduction of the Greener Voyage Programme which invites guests to commit to a range of measurable, sustainable behaviours and in-turn rewards their efforts to reduce their environmental impact.

The Programme will be launched across all international brands found at the Yas Plaza Hotels cluster on Yas Island; Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Staybridge Suites Yas Island, Radisson Hotel Yas Island, Park Inn Yas Island, Rotana Hotel Yas Island, and Centro Hotel Yas Island, as well as Nurai Island, and extends a 12% discount on room rates.

Under the Programme, guests can commit to how they travel to the hotel and opt for reduced changes to room bed sheets and towels. Guests are encouraged to further their sustainable choices by turning off room lights and electrical appliances, using designated recycling bins, and minimising overall food waste. At the end of their stay, the programme will calculate the carbon emissions that each guest has saved against the measurable behaviours.

Ahead of arrival, guests are required to sign up for the Greener Voyage Programme through CarbonSifr, the UAE-founded climate-tech company that aims to embed environmental practices within the hospitality sector. To be eligible for the discount, bookings must be made directly with participating hotels for a minimum two-night stay.

Klaus Assmann, CEO of Aldar Hospitality commented: “We are proud to introduce a programme aimed at inspiring conscious efforts as all of us recognise the importance of sustainability. While we have taken steps to become greener, we understand that true environmental stewardship requires a more holistic approach. Our commitment to sustainability supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and goes beyond the confines of our premises. We believe that by encouraging guests to reduce their environmental impact, we can collectively make a meaningful difference. Every action, big or small, contributes to the wellbeing of our planet."

Onur Elgun, co-founder and CEO of CarbonSifr said: "Our collaboration with Aldar Hospitality supports our Climate Action Roadmap, a forward-thinking approach to integrate eco-innovative practices within the hospitality sector with an aim to inspire broader ecological awareness and action across the industry and beyond. This partnership builds on our commitment to embed impactful climate action throughout the region."

Tourism is estimated to contribute to 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the industry is predicted to double by 2050. Travellers are adopting sustainable micro-habits when on holiday. According to Booking.com’s 2023 Sustainable Travel Report, which surveyed more than 33,000 travellers across 35 countries and territories including the UAE - 67% switch off air conditioning when the room is not occupied, 60% reuse the same towel multiple times, 77% consciously turn off the lights and appliances while almost half (45%) recycle their waste when traveling.

In line with Aldar’s Net Zero Plan, energy efficiency, water conservation and waste management are key components to advance the business’ decarbonisation journey. The Aldar Hospitality portfolio has completed the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Hotel Sustainability Basics programme, a globally recognised initiative to measure and reduce energy and water consumption, minimise waste and carbon emissions as well as implement fundamental actions to protect the environment and communities.

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which is Aldar's dedicated project delivery arm and the manager of its project management business; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 35 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates, the region’s largest integrated property and facilities management platform, consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,200 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About Yas Plaza Hotels by Aldar Hospitality

Yas Plaza Hotels offer guests the choice of six world-class hotels located in the heart of Abu Dhabi's most exciting leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Island. Home to top hospitality brands, Radisson Blu, Crowne Plaza, Centro, Yas Island Rotana, Park Inn by Radisson and Staybridge Suites - with 1,760 Room keys, 21 Award-winning restaurants and bars and 25 Meetings and events facilities, Yas Plaza Hotels offer a world of possibilities with every stay. Visit: http://www.yasplazahotels.com

About Nurai Island:

Nurai Island is one of the Middle East’s dazzling hidden jewels. Escape to an island where your imagination is the only limitation. An island which encompasses peace, play, pamper, and impeccable service. Relax by the private pool, indulge on exotic tastes, or jump on your bike outside your villa and explore the island at your natural pace. The beach is at your doorstep so let lapping waves become your lullaby. A piece of paradise like nowhere else, and the perfect place for those seeking for the ultimate luxury escape.

For more information, please visit www.nuraiisland.com

About CarbonSifr:

CarbonSifr is a climate-tech company founded in the UAE. Dedicated to the integration of climate action into everyday life, they provide technology solutions to measure, reduce and remove carbon footprint of businesses. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr plays a pivotal role in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr is the preferred climate-tech partner of Emirates Nature-WWF and also a member of the UAE Carbon Alliance, a coalition focused on advancing carbon markets in the region.

For more information, please visit carbonsifr.com.