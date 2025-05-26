Focus on digital innovation, enhanced client experience, and sustainability to create value for clients.

Specialised businesses to provide bespoke real estate solutions.

Building on rapid growth and strategic acquisitions to shape the future of real estate.

Abu Dhabi – Aldar Estates, the region's largest integrated real estate services provider, today announced a strategic realignment of its key real estate brands to deliver insight-driven and fully integrated solutions across the entire real estate lifecycle. This proactive move builds upon Aldar Estates' market leadership and enhances its ability to accelerate growth, drive client success, maximise real estate potential, while enriching communities.

Driven by a clear vision to lead the future of real estate and streamline operations to set a new benchmark for service excellence and innovation, Aldar Estates has realigned its key real estate brands, delivered through specialised businesses: Asteco, Colliers, Khidmah, Inspire Home, Pactive, Basatin, and Spark. This realignment builds upon Aldar Estates' rapid growth and strategic acquisitions to create a truly integrated platform.

“Our streamlined structure strengthens our ability to deliver a more seamless and consistent experience for our clients and partners,” said Khaled Al Rajhi, CEO of Aldar Estates. “By bringing together specialised capabilities under one integrated platform, we’re enhancing operational efficiency, fostering deeper collaboration, and elevating the overall quality of our service delivery. This realignment also positions us to respond more dynamically to market needs, drive innovation across the value chain, and unlock new growth opportunities across the full real estate industry.”

The Aldar Estates businesses include:

Asteco: A multi-award-winning leader in MENA real estate services, empowering clients with precision and insight through property management, owners’ association management, community management, and integrated asset services.

Colliers: Global experts providing strategic real estate solutions, including valuation & advisory, property management, transactions, and brokerage.

Global experts providing strategic real estate solutions, including valuation & advisory, property management, transactions, and brokerage. Khidmah: A leading provider of facilities management solutions, delivering reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable services across diverse industries, including maintenance, landscaping, and energy management.

Inspire Home: Specialising in customised, in-unit solutions for home maintenance, prioritising convenience, safety, and efficiency to enhance the value and comfort of homes.

Specialising in customised, in-unit solutions for home maintenance, prioritising convenience, safety, and efficiency to enhance the value and comfort of homes. Spark: Providing comprehensive security solutions, including security guarding, security audits, and security equipment installations.

Spark: Providing comprehensive security solutions, including security guarding, security audits, and security equipment installations.

Pactive Sustainable Solutions: Delivering bespoke energy and decarbonisation solutions to drive efficiency and sustainability, empowering clients to achieve their Net Zero goals through expert guidance and innovative technologies.

Delivering bespoke energy and decarbonisation solutions to drive efficiency and sustainability, empowering clients to achieve their Net Zero goals through expert guidance and innovative technologies. Basatin: Designing and maintaining sustainable, high-impact landscapes that enhance spaces and communities, offering personalised and environmentally friendly landscaping solutions from design and installation to ongoing maintenance.

Aldar Estates manages a diverse portfolio spanning a wide range of asset classes and service offerings, including over 155,000 residential units, prime retail and commercial spaces with a Gross Leasable Area exceeding 2 million sqm. The company oversees a portfolio of contracts with a value exceeding AED 3 billion.

Aldar Estates transforms real estate into opportunity. As the region’s largest integrated real estate services provider, it empowers clients to realise their ambitions by maximising real estate potential, driving growth, and enriching environments. In 2023, Aldar Estates merged with Eltizam and acquired FAB Properties, rapidly establishing itself as the region’s leading integrated real estate services provider. With fully integrated solutions, deep expertise, and an unwavering commitment to innovation and execution, the company brings real estate visions to life.