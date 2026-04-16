The credit facility enhances Aldar’s liquidity position to AED 38.2 billion, further supporting financial flexibility and continued execution of strategic priorities

The five-year syndicated sustainability-linked floating-rate senior unsecured committed multi-tranche revolving credit facility is Aldar’s second such transaction, following the debut AED 9 billion facility raised in January 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties PJSC (“Aldar”) has successfully closed an AED 5 billion (USD 1.36 billion) five-year syndicated sustainability-linked revolving syndicated credit facility (RCF). The transaction attracted participation from 10 major UAE, regional and international financial institutions, reflecting strong confidence in Aldar’s credit strength, the resilience of its business model, and the UAE’s economic and real estate market fundamentals.

The facility further strengthens Aldar’s liquidity position, bringing total available liquidity to AED 38.2 billion, including AED 13.9 billion in cash and AED 24.4 billion in undrawn committed facilities. The company’s average senior debt maturity stands at five years, while the average maturity of undrawn committed facilities is three-and-a-half years.

Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar, said: “This transaction reflects the strength and stability of Aldar’s diversified business, as well as the depth of our relationships with local, regional and international financial institutions. The syndication and book building process commenced in February and progressed in line with the original plan, supported by leading banks, demonstrating strong commitment to Aldar and the UAE economy. With an exceptionally strong liquidity position, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities across Aldar’s development and investment platforms, delivering for our communities and creating long-term economic value for all stakeholders.”

The syndication brought together a group of international, regional, and local financial institutions, including new lenders. The structure of the facility provides maximum optionality to participating banks and broadens the pool of demand given USD and AED tranches, conventional as well as Sharia-compliant formats, and linkage to Aldar’s sustainability initiatives. Participating banks were Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. – Abu Dhabi Branch, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf), Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, and SMBC (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation).

The facility builds on Aldar’s strong track record of accessing diverse funding sources, including a AED 3.67 billion (USD 1 billion) public hybrid notes issuance and AED 3.67 billion (USD 1 billion) private placement with Apollo completed earlier this year. It also follows the AED 9 billion sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility closed in January 2025. Together, these transactions have strengthened Aldar’s capital structure, enhanced financial flexibility, and reinforced resilience.

The latest senior unsecured committed multi-tranche facility incorporates both conventional and Islamic tranches across AED and USD currencies and is structured as a committed revolving facility linked to a floating rate. It is also linked to sustainability KPIs, reinforcing Aldar’s commitment to measurable ESG targets and responsible business practices. By integrating sustainability into its financing framework, Aldar strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable growth while supporting its broader ambition of creating long-term value for stakeholders.

In January 2026, Moody’s reaffirmed Aldar’s Baa2 credit rating with a stable outlook, a rating first assigned to Aldar in 2017. Since then, Aldar has maintained a stable investment grade rating, which remains central to its capital raising strategy across the capital structure.



About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com