Managed by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, residents will benefit from experiences unique to the Mandarin Oriental lifestyle

Easy access to world-class cultural experiences and the white sands of Mamsha Beach make for an unrivalled living experience

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 November 2024: Aldar, the UAE’s leading real estate developer, investor, and manager, today announced the launch of Abu Dhabi’s first-ever Mandarin Oriental Residences, located within Saadiyat Cultural District. Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the 226 unique and luxurious residences will be managed by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and sales launch on 21 November 2024.

Set to become one of the most sought-after addresses in the region, Mandarin Oriental Residences Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi will offer breathtaking views of Zayed National Museum and its fountains, while easy access to world-class cultural experiences and the white sands of Mamsha Beach make for an unrivalled lifestyle.

The exquisitely furnished homes will feature meticulous interiors by New York based designer Lillian Wu with rich and earthy woods creating an intimate and inviting ambiance for residents. On arrival, each residence boasts grand chandeliers, rich natural marbles, floor-to-ceiling windows, artisanal touches and carefully curated lighting which sets the tone for the grandeur that can be found in each home. Open living spaces blend seamlessly into exquisite kitchens designed for the most discerning hosts. Master suites feature sumptuous bathrooms and private terraces, providing a sense of tranquillity and escape within the dynamism of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious neighbourhood.

Throughout the development, natural materials blended with organic contours will create a timeless appeal where light flows beautifully, and natural woods add warmth and character alongside metal accents offering a modern flair to the surroundings.

The legendary services and amenities of Mandarin Oriental reflect the desires of the world’s most sophisticated tastemakers, with residents benefitting from experiences unique to the global luxury brand’s lifestyle. The property’s wellness facilities will offer signature treatments and holistic programming by The Spa at Mandarin Oriental that indulge the senses, alongside a state-of-the-art gym and a beauty bar that ensures residents look and feel their best. Homeowners will adore the Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop, where delicious cakes, chocolate creations, mouth-watering patisseries, and pralines are the order of the day. A residents’ lounge will offer a chic and contemporary setting for intimate gatherings whilst the private dining room will be elegant and refined, the perfect location for extraordinary dining experiences.

Outstanding entertainment areas include a games room that will provide the ultimate playground for all ages whilst the theatre allows residents to enjoy the best seats in the house. In tandem, an elegant library will be a spacious and inviting retreat for relaxed reading and quiet reflection.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, commented: “Mandarin Oriental Residences, Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi combine the finest in luxury living with direct access to Abu Dhabi’s most iconic cultural landmarks. This development offers a unique opportunity for residents to live fully immersed in the quality, service, and sophistication that Mandarin Oriental is renowned for globally, within the most vibrant and desirable neighbourhood in the region. It’s an unparalleled offering for Aldar customers locally and internationally who seek both a prestigious address and proximity to the cultural heart of Abu Dhabi.”

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mandarin Oriental, commented: "We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Aldar through Mandarin Oriental Residences, Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi bringing our dedication to excellence to this remarkable new address. This development harmonises the refined elegance and legendary service of Mandarin Oriental with a vibrant cultural environment that is uniquely Abu Dhabi. Together with Aldar, we are creating a residence that offers not only a prestigious address but also a gateway to the cultural richness that defines this extraordinary district.”

Set to become the United Arab Emirates’ preeminent destination for cultural pursuits, Saadiyat Cultural District is the culmination of a perfectly curated collection of institutions. Residents will be on the doorstep of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi as well as 3,500 square metres of exquisite dining options along the Zayed National Museum promenade, and an expansive 60,000 square metres of luxury shopping, entertainment, and leisure at Saadiyat Grove.

Saadiyat Island is an extraordinary destination where culture, hospitality, natural landscapes and exceptional service collide with pristine beaches, fine dining, and world-class cultural attractions, offering residents and visitors an experience like no other. From the crystal-clear waters of Mamsha Beach to the luxurious resorts and acclaimed restaurants, Saadiyat Island offers relaxation, excitement, and everything in between.

