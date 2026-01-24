Madkhol Capital announced the signing of a series of business agreements and strategic partnerships as part of its plan to expand the range of investment options available through its application and to strengthen its solutions for both individuals and businesses.

Among these agreements are business partnerships with Albilad Capital, enabling Albilad’s investment funds to be made available on the Madkhol Capital app. This step expands the variety of products accessible to users and enhances investment diversification within a single, fully digital experience.

The partnerships were announced during the Madkhol Capital HR Leaders Session, held in Riyadh and attended by senior human resources leaders and decision-makers from various organizations. During the session, Madkhol Capital showcased its direction toward developing integrated financial solutions that combine individual investing with corporate programs, with a focus on linking financial well-being to the workplace environment.

In this context, Madkhol Capital also announced a strategic partnership with Experience / Khibrah Company to support and activate the corporate program “Ratbi+” within Khibrah, which specializes in debt collection for financing entities.

Under this partnership, both parties will work to streamline the activation of the “Ratbi+” program within companies through a clear launch framework. This includes providing educational materials and awareness sessions for HR teams and employees, as well as launch and post-launch support to ensure smooth, measurable user experience.

Structured Saving and Investing

“Ratbi+” is a corporate-focused program that enables employees to save and invest in a structured manner through the Madkhol Capital platform, using a clear and easy-to-implement mechanism within the workplace. The program aims to enhance financial awareness and support long-term job stability.

Commenting on the announcement, Saad bin Atyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Madkhol Capital, stated that 2026 will mark a new phase in the development of the Madkhol app through the introduction of innovative investment products and options, contributing to a clearer, simpler, and more accessible investment experience for users.

About Madkhol Capital

Madkhol Capital is a Saudi company that provides digital investment solutions for individuals and businesses. The company aims to support more informed financial decision-making through clear tools and a transparent user experience. Madkhol Capital offers access to multiple asset classes and delivers tailored solutions for the business sector, including the “Ratbi+” program.