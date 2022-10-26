Alba’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa is leading the Company’s delegation at the annual gathering of the global metals’ community at the London Metal Exchange (LME) Week that is being held from 24 to 27 October in London, UK.

The Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa also met with the Chairman of LME Mrs. Gay Huey Evans on the side of LME Dinner on Tuesday 25 October in addition to the CEO of LME Mr. Mathew Chamberlain.

The LME Week covers all aspects of the ever-changing metals’ market including the macroeconomic outlook, market fundamentals as well as the current challenges namely high energy prices and supply-chain constraints. It features high-profile speakers, interactive panel discussions, and has an international audience of over 600 delegates from the industry.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba’s Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said: “Volatility and unpredictability are the new norm and thanks to Alba's resilience, we will be able to weather the challenges in light of the changing dynamics in the Aluminium market and global economy.

Our participation in the LME Week is a one-stop shop to understand the current market sentiment, gain more insights on the 2023 Market Outlook while addressing more pressing matters in Sustainability and ESG.”

LME Week is one of the most significant events in the metals industry that brings together leading experts from around the world. This year, the event is ever-more significant considering the market sentiment in light of recession fears and high inflation.

Alba’s delegation comprises the Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Harris, Chief Marketing Officer Khalid. A Latif, Director Marketing Boris Santosi, Director Marketing Middle East, Africa & Asia Hisham Al Kooheji, Director Investor Relations, Insurance and Corporate Secretary Eline Hilal and Sr. Head of Treasury Ali Al Hanan.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

At plus-1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021), Alba is one of the world’s largest Aluminium smelters with more than 50 years of excellence in Operations, Safety, Environment and Socio-Economic Development.

A blue-chip asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alba completed five decades of commercial operations in May 2021. The Company marked its Golden Jubilee by breaking all its previous records in Safety and topped 30 million Safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 01 September 2022 for the first-time in its history.

Alba produces high-quality Aluminium products in the form of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s, which are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba holds globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016, ISO 22301:2012 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis Certification.

As the first Aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Alba sits at the heart of a thriving Aluminium downstream sector in Bahrain, which accounts for approximately 12% of the Kingdom's GDP. As one of the biggest national companies, Alba has ensured not only the employment of Bahrain nationals (84% in 2021) but also the enhancement of their capabilities through education, training, and development initiatives at every stage of their career.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Launched in February 2022, the Company’s ESG Roadmap outlines 6 priority areas - (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s recent projects such as the first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant and the upcoming 5-7 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible efforts to meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Alba will play a crucial role in the upcoming Aluminium Downstream Park, which will increase the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain.

Alba’s motto ‘Safety First, Safety Always’ has ensured that the Safety and well-being of its employees and contractors’ workforce remain a top priority. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA Gold Award (9 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council, as well as six major National Safety Council (NSC) USA awards for 2021. Alba has also been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Alba Power Station 5 Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 is a Combined Cycle Power Plant that is an expansion of the existing PS5.

PS5 Block 4 Project is the addition of a fourth Block of similar 1:1:1 configuration with J-class gas turbine technology and with minimum nominal ISO rating of a 680.9 MW and includes tie into the existing 220kV Substation. The efficiency of this combined cycle power plant is much higher than the combined cycle power plants of PS3 and PS4. On completion of PS5 Block 4 Expansion Project, the nameplate capacity of PS5 will increase from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW.

Mitsubishi Power & SEPCOIII consortium will be responsible to design, engineer, procure, construct and commission Block 4. PS5 Block 4 commercial operations are expected to begin in Q4 2024.

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

