Manama, Bahrain: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) celebrated the achievements of its ‘Lean Six Sigma’ and ‘Kaizen’ course participants at an award ceremony held on 25 September at its Oasis Hall. A total of 105 individuals participated in these courses conducted in 2024, including 10 participants from external entities namely the Ministry of Interior (MoI), Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC), Bapco Refining, and the Arab Open University (AOU).

Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali awarded the participants in the presence of Bapco Refining CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, NVTC’s CEO Dr. Abdulla Al Noami, AOU’s President Dr. Najma Taqi, MoI’s Director of Officers’ Affairs Colonel Waleed Khalid Sayyar, along with several high-level officials from these organisations as well as Alba.

Emphasising Alba's commitment to cost-competitiveness and operational efficiency, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated: “Alba's commitment to operational excellence is driven by Lean Six Sigma and Kaizen methodologies. By enhancing our people's capabilities in process optimisation, we've created a competitive advantage that has helped us navigate challenging market conditions. By sharing this knowledge with other Bahraini organisations, we are contributing to the development of our society.”

The courses offered by Alba covered Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Green Belt and Yellow Belt, as well as the Kaizen philosophy. The projects delivered by the courses’ participants focused on improving equipment availability, reducing downtime, optimising industrial and administrative processes through automation, eliminating or minimising various types of waste, and shortening lead time for material and service delivery.

As of today, Alba's in-house training has empowered 26% of its employees with Six Sigma knowledge. The Company has also shared this expertise with 211 individuals from various entities across Bahrain. Following the ceremony, a special tour was organised for the visiting dignitaries to see first-hand the newly inaugurated Alba Data Command Centre, a centralised hub for overseeing the Company’s operations, where they received a briefing on the Centre’s role in enhancing Alba’s overall operational efficiency and responsiveness.