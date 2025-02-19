​​​​​Q4 & 12 Months 2024 Financial Performance

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) (Ticker Code: ALBH), the world’s leading aluminium smelter, has reported a Profit of BD37.1 million (US$98.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, up by 58.5% YoY versus a Profit of BD23.4 million (US$62.2 million) for the same period in 2023. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 26 for Q4 2024 versus Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 16 for the same period in 2023. The Total Comprehensive Income for Q4 2024 stood at BD38.1 million (US$101.3 million) versus a Total Comprehensive Income for Q4 of 2023 of BD16.3 million (US$43.2 million) – up by 134.4% YoY.

For the Full-Year of 2024, Alba has reported a Profit of BD184.5 million (US$490.8 million), up by 56.4% YoY, versus a Profit of BD118 million (US$313.9 million) for 2023. Alba reported Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 130 versus Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 83 in 2023. Alba’s Total Comprehensive Income for the year of 2024 was BD183.4 million (US$487.8 million), up by 71.9% YoY, compared to a Total Comprehensive Income of BD106.7 million (US$283.8 million) for 2023.

Total Equity as of 31 December 2024 stood at BD1,923.9 million (US$5,116.9 million), up by 7.5% YoY, versus BD1,789.2 million (US$4,758.6 million) as of 31 December 2023. Alba’s Total Assets as of 31 December 2024 were BD2,673.4 million (US$7,110 million) versus BD2,553.6 million (US$6,791.4 million) as of 31 December 2023 – up by 4.7%.

Alba’s top-line and bottom-line were driven by higher LME prices & partially offset by higher Alumina prices. LME price increased by 17% YoY in Q4 2024 and 7% in FY 2024. The Board of Directors of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) resolved during the Board meeting on Tuesday 18 February 2025, to recommend the distribution of cash dividend to the shareholders whose names are registered on the Company’s register on the Record Date. The final cash dividend is 26.58% of the share nominal value, equivalent to Fils 26.58 per share amounting to BD37,633,403 (US$100 million).

Global Demand-Supply Dynamics [Based on CRU Market Intel]

World Market Demand +3% YoY

Global Economy Dynamics : Resilient with moderating inflation and stabilising growth but risks remain with geopolitical tensions, trade policies and supply constraints.

: Resilient with moderating inflation and stabilising growth but risks remain with geopolitical tensions, trade policies and supply constraints. China : Primary aluminium demand grew by 4% YoY driven by energy and transportation sectors, though properly market oversupply remains a concern.

: Primary aluminium demand grew by 4% YoY driven by energy and transportation sectors, though properly market oversupply remains a concern. Middle East : Demand rose by 1% YoY led by higher consumption in Bahrain (+ 4% YoY).

: Demand rose by 1% YoY led by higher consumption in Bahrain (+ 4% YoY). Europe : Consumption remained flat, hindered by manufacturing weaknesses and uneven regional growth.

: Consumption remained flat, hindered by manufacturing weaknesses and uneven regional growth. North America: Consumption down by 1% YoY, with strength in packaging and electrical sectors offset by weaker automative and construction markets.

LME Price & Premium Trends

LME Price: LME prices averaged US$2,419/t in 2024 (+7% YoY).

LME prices averaged US$2,419/t in 2024 (+7% YoY). LME Inventories: Rose by 12% YoY to 635,000 MT by year end.

Rose by 12% YoY to 635,000 MT by year end. Premiums: Aluminium spot premiums reached multi-year highs in Q4 2024 driven by tight supply and geopolitical factors.

Alba’s Operational Highlights

Sales’ Volume: Increased to 1,611,638 MT (+1% YoY) despite market challenges.

Increased to 1,611,638 MT (+1% YoY) despite market challenges. Net Finished Production: Closed 2024 with an all-time record of 1,622,261 MT (+0.1% YoY).

Closed 2024 with an all-time record of 1,622,261 MT (+0.1% YoY). Value Added Sales: Averaged 72% of the total shipments (up from 68% in 2023). VAP Sales’ volume increased to 1,157,328 MT (+5.6% YoY).

Averaged 72% of the total shipments (up from 68% in 2023). VAP Sales’ volume increased to 1,157,328 MT (+5.6% YoY). e-Al Hassalah: Achieved savings in the Company’s cost improvement programme of US$59.57 million against 2024 Target of US$60 million.

Macroeconomic Outlook: Trade Turbulence Dominates the Landscape

Market Uncertainty Persists: 2025 started with significant volatility in LME prices. The possibility of a global trade war remains, as paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico could still be implemented later. Renewed discussions of EU sanctions on Russian aluminium ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Ukraine war add to market uncertainty

2025 started with significant volatility in LME prices. The possibility of a global trade war remains, as paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico could still be implemented later. Renewed discussions of EU sanctions on Russian aluminium ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Ukraine war add to market uncertainty Demand Outlook: Aluminium demand globally has started 2025 slowly. A recovery is anticipated in the second half of the year, but this depends on the longevity and scope of tariffs. Modest demand growth is expected for both China and the rest of the world in Q1 2025.

Aluminium demand globally has started 2025 slowly. A recovery is anticipated in the second half of the year, but this depends on the longevity and scope of tariffs. Modest demand growth is expected for both China and the rest of the world in Q1 2025. Supply Conditions: Limited global supply growth is forecasted for 2025, following recent curtailments and delayed ramp-ups, with China nearing its 45 million metric tonne capacity.

Limited global supply growth is forecasted for 2025, following recent curtailments and delayed ramp-ups, with China nearing its 45 million metric tonne capacity. Premiums Outlook: The Midwest ingot premium has risen recently due to tariff announcements. European ingot premiums may face bearish pressure especially if US enforces a 25% tariff.

The Midwest ingot premium has risen recently due to tariff announcements. European ingot premiums may face bearish pressure especially if US enforces a 25% tariff. LME Price Forecast: Expected to fluctuate between US$2,400/t and US$2,500/t influenced by a mix of bearish and bullish market forces.

Alba Priorities: Safe, Sustainable, Successful

Leading the Way: Safety First, Sustainability Always Aligned with Bahrain’s 2060 vision of net-zero emissions, Alba embeds sustainability from raw material sourcing to product delivery, minimising environmental footprint.

Operational Excellence and Growth Exceed 2024 Net Finished Production of 1,622,261 MT in 2025. Achieve e-Al Hassalah 2025 Target of US$60 million, progressing towards 2026 Target of US$150 million.

Market Expansion and Efficiency Enhancement Leverage its industry-leading certifications such as Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), EcoVadis and Low-Carbon Aluminium EternAlTM to penetrate new markets & boost Value Added Sales (VAP) sales. Complete Solar Farm (+6 MW) to enhance green energy utilisation. Establish Alba-Daiki Sustainable Solutions for aluminium dross processing by September 2026 (70:30 ownership basis, Alba: Daiki) Complete the detailed Feasibility Study for the New Replacement Line which will replace Reduction Lines 1-3.



Commenting on the Company’s performance for the Full Year of 2024, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Khalid Al Rumaihi stated: “Alba’s exceptional financial performance in 2024, with a 56% year-over-year profit increase, demonstrates our operational resilience and adaptability despite fluctuating market dynamics and higher alumina costs. The significant growth in our earnings per share reflects our strategic focus on operational excellence and shareholder value creation.”

Adding further: “Today, we celebrate more than just the completion of a power plant, but a step towards powering a more sustainable future for Bahrain. This project represents a leap forward in our commitment to ‘Net Zero by 2060’, setting the benchmark for responsible industrial development in the region.”

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, added: “I’m incredibly proud of our team for going above and beyond during a challenging year for the aluminium industry. Our collective efforts on cost management and operational optimisation delivered strong results, driven entirely by our talented local workforce.

This success is underpinned by our unwavering commitment to safety, which has resulted to-date in over 31 million safe working hours without LTI.”

Alba Management will hold a conference call on Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 1 PM Bahrain Time to discuss the Company's financial and operational performance for Q4 and 12 Months of 2024 and outline its strategic priorities moving forward.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2023), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 270 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritizes the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 86% Bahrainis (2023) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAl, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 30 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in September 2022. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. This state-of-the-art J-class gas turbine addition boasts superior efficiency compared to Power Stations 3 & 4. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, Block 4 will boost PS5's total capacity to 2,481 MW, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium produced.

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII is responsible for the entire project lifecycle, from design and engineering to construction and commissioning. Alba has achieved in April 2024 the first fire of the state-of-the-art GT for Block 4 Project.

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) (Ticker Code: ALBH) presents its financial results as per the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) accounting rules.

Alba’s official press release and full set of Financial Statements are also available on Bahrain Bourse website.

Alba’s Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 are summarized below:

